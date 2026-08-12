White Sox vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Chicago White Sox versus the Cincinnati Reds is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

White Sox vs Reds Game Info

Chicago White Sox (61-57) vs. Cincinnati Reds (57-61)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and Reds.TV

White Sox vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-146) | CIN: (+124)

CHW: (-146) | CIN: (+124) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170)

CHW: -1.5 (+140) | CIN: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

White Sox vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Luis Castillo (White Sox) - 3-9, 5.30 ERA vs Rhett Lowder (Reds) - 4-7, 5.26 ERA

The White Sox will give the nod to Luis Castillo (3-9, 5.30 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Rhett Lowder (4-7, 5.26 ERA). Castillo and his team are 6-12-0 ATS this season when he starts. Castillo's team is 3-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Reds have gone 8-9-0 ATS in Lowder's 17 starts that had a set spread. The Reds have been the underdog on the moneyline in 14 of Lowder's starts this season, and they went 7-7 in those games.

White Sox vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (59.6%)

White Sox vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +124 underdog on the moneyline, while Chicago is a -146 favorite at home.

White Sox vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at the White Sox, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Reds are +140 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are -170.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the White Sox-Reds game on Aug. 12, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Reds Betting Trends

The White Sox have been victorious in 13, or 59.1%, of the 22 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Chicago has won three of four games when listed as at least -146 on the moneyline.

The White Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 64 of their 115 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The White Sox are 67-48-0 against the spread in their 115 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Reds have won 48.7% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (37-39).

Cincinnati has a record of 9-15 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer (37.5%).

The Reds have combined with opponents to go over the total 61 times this season for a 61-52-2 record against the over/under.

The Reds have put together a 61-54-0 record ATS this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas leads Chicago with 102 hits, batting .235 this season with 52 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .342 and a slugging percentage of .472.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 108th, his on-base percentage ranks 55th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Vargas will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .150 with a double, a home run, four walks and an RBI.

Chase Meidroth has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .274 this season and slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .350.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage.

Meidroth brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBIs.

Munetaka Murakami is batting .237 with a .538 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Murakami heads into this matchup with four games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with two doubles, two home runs, three walks and three RBIs.

Sam Antonacci has 92 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has a .472 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .254 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 31st in slugging.

Stewart takes a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .238 with a home run and an RBI.

Elly De La Cruz paces his team with 106 hits and a .351 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .271 while slugging .496.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 41st, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 17th in slugging.

JJ Bleday is hitting .223 with 12 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 54 walks.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .248 with 16 doubles, 10 home runs and 35 walks.

White Sox vs Reds Head to Head

8/11/2026: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/15/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/14/2025: 4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

4-2 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/14/2024: 11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

11-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2024: 5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/12/2024: 11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

11-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/7/2023: 17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

17-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/6/2023: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/5/2023: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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