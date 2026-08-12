Tigers vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 12

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers will face the Cleveland Guardians in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs Guardians Game Info

Detroit Tigers (59-60) vs. Cleveland Guardians (58-62)

Date: Wednesday, August 12, 2026

Wednesday, August 12, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CleGuardians.TV

Tigers vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | CLE: (+110)

DET: (-130) | CLE: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+176) | CLE: +1.5 (-215)

DET: -1.5 (+176) | CLE: +1.5 (-215) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Tigers vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Tigers) - 7-7, 4.17 ERA vs Foster Griffin (Guardians) - 12-4, 3.31 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Framber Valdez (7-7, 4.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Guardians will turn to Foster Griffin (12-4, 3.31 ERA). Valdez's team is 10-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Valdez's team is 4-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Guardians have a 14-8-0 ATS record in Griffin's 22 starts with a set spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in 16 of Griffin's starts this season, and they went 11-5 in those games.

Tigers vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (65.1%)

Tigers vs Guardians Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Tigers, Cleveland is the underdog at +110, and Detroit is -130 playing at home.

Tigers vs Guardians Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Guardians. The Tigers are +176 to cover, and the Guardians are -215.

Tigers vs Guardians Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Guardians on Aug. 12 is 8. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

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Tigers vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Tigers have been favorites in 65 games this season and have come away with the win 37 times (56.9%) in those contests.

Detroit has a record of 21-19 when favored by -130 or more this year.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 117 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 117 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 62-55-0 against the spread.

The Guardians have put together a 25-24 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 51% of those games).

Cleveland has an 18-13 record (winning 58.1% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Guardians have played in 114 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-0).

The Guardians have gone 54-60-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit OPS (.822) this season. He has a .288 batting average, an on-base percentage of .391, and a slugging percentage of .431.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, fifth in on-base percentage, and 68th in slugging.

McGonigle has hit safely in five games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .409 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 113 hits. He is batting .270 this season and has 51 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .520 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying batters, he is 44th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging percentage.

Riley Greene has collected 115 base hits, an OBP of .366 and a slugging percentage of .450 this season.

Spencer Torkelson is batting .228 with a .317 OBP and 60 RBI for Detroit this season.

Torkelson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .444 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 108 hits with a .443 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Guardians. He's batting .281 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 25th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 57th in slugging percentage.

Jose Ramirez is batting .235 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 50 walks. He's slugging .383 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 108th, his on-base percentage is 67th, and he is 115th in slugging.

Brayan Rocchio has 17 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 31 walks while hitting .252.

Steven Kwan leads his team with a .366 OBP.

Tigers vs Guardians Head to Head

8/11/2026: 6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 6/13/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/21/2026: 3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CLE (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/20/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/19/2026: 4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 10/2/2025: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 10/1/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/30/2025: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 9/25/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

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