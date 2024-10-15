Yankees vs Guardians Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for ALCS Game 2 on Oct. 15

Odds updated as of 4:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Tuesday includes the New York Yankees facing the Cleveland Guardians for Game 2 of the ALCS.

Yankees vs Guardians Game Info

New York Yankees (94-68) vs. Cleveland Guardians (92-69)

Date: Tuesday, October 15, 2024

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 Time: 7:38 p.m. ET

7:38 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: truTV

Yankees vs Guardians Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-168) | CLE: (+142)

NYY: (-168) | CLE: (+142) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160)

NYY: -1.5 (+132) | CLE: +1.5 (-160) Total: 7 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Yankees vs Guardians Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 8-5, 3.41 ERA vs Tanner Bibee (Guardians) - 12-8, 3.47 ERA

The Yankees will call on Gerrit Cole (8-5, 3.41 ERA) against the Guardians and Tanner Bibee (12-8, 3.47 ERA). Cole and his team are 10-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. When Cole starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-6. When Bibee starts, the Guardians have gone 20-13-0 against the spread. The Guardians have been the underdog on the moneyline in eight of Bibee's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Yankees vs Guardians Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (51%)

Yankees vs Guardians Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Guardians reveal New York as the favorite (-168) and Cleveland as the underdog (+142) on the road.

Yankees vs Guardians Spread

The Guardians are at +1.5 on the runline against the Yankees. The Guardians are -160 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are +132.

Yankees vs Guardians Over/Under

An over/under of 7 has been set for Yankees-Guardians on Oct. 15, with the over being -106 and the under -114.

Yankees vs Guardians Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 133 games this season and have come away with the win 76 times (57.1%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious 39 times in 59 chances when named as a favorite of at least -168 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 163 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 79-84-0 against the spread this season.

The Guardians have won 44.3% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-34).

Cleveland has a record of 3-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer (33.3%).

The Guardians have played in 165 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 72 times (72-84-9).

The Guardians have an 87-78-0 record against the spread this season (covering 52.7% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge leads New York in OBP (.458), slugging percentage (.701) and total hits (180) this season. He has a .322 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Juan Soto is batting .288 with 31 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 129 walks, while slugging .569 with an on-base percentage of .419.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 16th in batting average, second in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging percentage.

Soto heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Jazz Chisholm is batting .256 with a .436 slugging percentage and 73 RBI this year.

Gleyber Torres is batting .257 with a .330 OBP and 63 RBI for New York this season.

Torres has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez has racked up a team-best slugging percentage (.537) while leading the Guardians in hits (173). He's batting .279 and with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he is 27th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 10th in slugging percentage.

Josh Naylor is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks. He's slugging .456 with an on-base percentage of .320.

He is 93rd in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 40th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Steven Kwan has put up a team-high .368 on-base percentage.

Andres Gimenez is hitting .252 with 22 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks.

Yankees vs Guardians Head to Head

10/14/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 8/22/2024: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/21/2024: 8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

8-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/20/2024: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/14/2024: 8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-7 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/13/2024: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/13/2024: 3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/3/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/2/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/1/2023: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

