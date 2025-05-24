Pirates vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Pittsburgh Pirates facing the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pirates vs Brewers Game Info

Pittsburgh Pirates (17-34) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (25-26)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSWI

Pirates vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: PIT: (-112) | MIL: (-104)

PIT: (-112) | MIL: (-104) Spread: PIT: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162)

PIT: +1.5 (-196) | MIL: -1.5 (+162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Pirates vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Mitch Keller (Pirates) - 1-6, 3.88 ERA vs Quinn Priester (Brewers) - 1-2, 4.66 ERA

The Pirates will give the nod to Mitch Keller (1-6, 3.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Brewers will counter with Quinn Priester (1-2, 4.66 ERA). Keller's team is 3-7-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Keller's team has a record of 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Brewers have gone 2-4-0 ATS in Priester's six starts that had a set spread. The Brewers have a 1-4 record in Priester's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Pirates vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (50.5%)

Pirates vs Brewers Moneyline

Milwaukee is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a -112 favorite at home.

Pirates vs Brewers Spread

The Brewers are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Pirates. The Brewers are +162 to cover, while the Pirates are -196 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Pirates vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for Pirates-Brewers on May 24 is 8.5. The over is -100, and the under is -122.

Pirates vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Pirates have been chosen as favorites in 13 games this year and have walked away with the win five times (38.5%) in those games.

Pittsburgh has a record of 5-8 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Pirates and their opponents have gone over in 18 of their 49 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 49 games with a line this season, the Pirates have a mark of 20-29-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have a 5-18 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 21.7% of those games).

Milwaukee is 3-17 (winning just 15% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Brewers have played in 50 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 20 times (20-29-1).

The Brewers have a 27-23-0 record against the spread this season (covering 54% of the time).

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz leads Pittsburgh with 33 hits, batting .223 this season with 14 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .357 and a slugging percentage of .426.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 133rd, his on-base percentage ranks 46th, and he is 73rd in slugging.

Cruz hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .118 with a double, four walks and an RBI.

Andrew McCutchen has seven doubles, three home runs and 23 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .359 with an on-base percentage of .357.

He ranks 94th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 131st in slugging in the majors.

McCutchen heads into this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .188 with four walks.

Bryan Reynolds has 41 hits this season and has a slash line of .210/.280/.338.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been key for Pittsburgh with 37 hits, an OBP of .338 plus a slugging percentage of .359.

Kiner-Falefa brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with two doubles and a walk.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras has six doubles, four home runs and 31 walks while batting .255. He's slugging .364 with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 83rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 31st and he is 127th in slugging.

Jackson Chourio is slugging .421 to lead his team. He has a batting average of .245 with an on-base percentage of .268.

He is currently 96th in batting average, 151st in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Brice Turang has four doubles, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .280.

Sal Frelick has five doubles, three triples, three home runs and 17 walks while hitting .280.

Pirates vs Brewers Head to Head

5/22/2025: 8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-5 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/26/2024: 5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/25/2024: 2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

2-1 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/24/2024: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/11/2024: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/10/2024: 9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

9-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2024: 12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-2 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/15/2024: 10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

10-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 5/14/2024: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/13/2024: 8-6 PIT (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

