Rangers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Saturday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Chicago White Sox.

Rangers vs White Sox Game Info

Texas Rangers (25-26) vs. Chicago White Sox (15-35)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and RSN

Rangers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TEX: (-166) | CHW: (+140)

TEX: (-166) | CHW: (+140) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126)

TEX: -1.5 (+105) | CHW: +1.5 (-126) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Rangers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter (Rangers) - 3-2, 4.25 ERA vs Jonathan Cannon (White Sox) - 2-5, 3.76 ERA

The Rangers will look to Jack Leiter (3-2) versus the White Sox and Jonathan Cannon (2-5). Leiter and his team have a record of 5-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Leiter's team won his only start as a favorite this season. When Cannon starts, the White Sox have gone 3-5-0 against the spread. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Cannon's starts this season, and they went 1-7 in those games.

Rangers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Rangers win (50.6%)

Rangers vs White Sox Moneyline

The Rangers vs White Sox moneyline has Texas as a -166 favorite, while Chicago is a +140 underdog at home.

Rangers vs White Sox Spread

The Rangers are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the White Sox. The Rangers are +105 to cover, and the White Sox are -126.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-White Sox on May 24, with the over at -120 and the under at -102.

Rangers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Rangers have won in 17, or 73.9%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Texas has a record of 6-1 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -166 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rangers have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 15 of 51 chances this season.

The Rangers are 29-22-0 against the spread in their 51 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have won 13 of the 47 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (27.7%).

Chicago is 7-26 (winning just 21.2% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +140 or longer.

The White Sox have had an over/under set by bookmakers 48 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 22 of those games (22-23-3).

The White Sox have collected a 24-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Wyatt Langford leads Texas in total hits (38) this season while batting .252 with 16 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .339 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 88th in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage, and 40th in slugging.

Josh Jung leads Texas in slugging percentage (.471) thanks to 14 extra-base hits. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Among qualifiers, he is 34th in batting average, 101st in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Jung enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .238 with an RBI.

Josh Smith has 41 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Adolis Garcia is batting .215 with a .267 OBP and 24 RBI for Texas this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 40 hits with a .313 on-base percentage, leading the White Sox in both categories. He's batting .234 and slugging .398.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 105th, and he is 99th in slugging.

Luis Robert is hitting .178 with four doubles, five home runs and 21 walks. He's slugging .294 with an on-base percentage of .270.

He is currently 159th in batting average, 147th in on-base percentage and 157th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Chase Meidroth is batting .301 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

Lenyn Sosa's .395 slugging percentage leads his team.

