Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Minnesota Twins taking on the Kansas City Royals.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (27-22) vs. Kansas City Royals (28-23)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSKC

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-190) | KC: (+160)

MIN: (-190) | KC: (+160) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-142)

MIN: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Zebby Matthews (Twins) - 0-1, 12.00 ERA vs Michael Wacha (Royals) - 3-4, 2.86 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Zebby Matthews (0-1) to the mound, while Michael Wacha (3-4) will take the ball for the Royals. Matthews and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Matthews' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. The Royals have a 5-5-0 ATS record in Wacha's 10 starts that had a set spread. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in six of Wacha's starts this season, and they went 4-2 in those matchups.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (52.3%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Royals, Minnesota is the favorite at -190, and Kansas City is +160 playing on the road.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+116 to cover) on the runline. Kansas City is -142 to cover.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Twins-Royals contest on May 24, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 3-1 when favored by -190 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have hit the over in 16 of their 47 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 47 games with a line this season, the Twins have a mark of 26-21-0 against the spread.

The Royals have won 50% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (15-15).

Kansas City has a 2-1 record (winning 66.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer.

The Royals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 17 times this season for a 17-33-1 record against the over/under.

The Royals have a 29-22-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .750, fueled by an OBP of .332 to go with a slugging percentage of .418. He has a .254 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters, he is 84th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 73rd, and he is 77th in slugging.

Ty France has eight doubles, three home runs and 10 walks. He's batting .253 and slugging .353 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 85th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 95th, and his slugging percentage 135th.

Harrison Bader has 35 hits this season and has a slash line of .282/.366/.427.

Bader enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a walk and three RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 36 hits, an OBP of .364 plus a slugging percentage of .409.

Jeffers brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .421 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has totaled 60 hits with a .508 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .305 and with an on-base percentage of .368.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average is 15th, his on-base percentage is 33rd, and he is 25th in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .377 OBP. He has a batting average of .315 while slugging .483.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks ninth in batting average, 23rd in on-base percentage and 36th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .228 with five doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 12 walks.

Jonathan India has 10 doubles, a home run and 22 walks while hitting .234.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/6/2024: 5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/14/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 8/13/2024: 13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/12/2024: 8-3 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

