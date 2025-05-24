Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 24

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB squads in action on Saturday, up against the Seattle Mariners.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (26-24) vs. Seattle Mariners (28-21)

Date: Saturday, May 24, 2025

Saturday, May 24, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and ROOT Sports NW

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-116) | SEA: (-102)

HOU: (-116) | SEA: (-102) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160)

HOU: +1.5 (-194) | SEA: -1.5 (+160) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Framber Valdez (Astros) - 3-4, 3.57 ERA vs Bryan Woo (Mariners) - 5-1, 2.65 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Astros will send Framber Valdez (3-4) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (5-1) will get the nod for the Mariners. Valdez's team is 4-6-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Valdez's team has won 44.4% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-5). The Mariners have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Woo starts. The Mariners have been the moneyline underdog in five of Woo's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those games.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (54.1%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Astros-Mariners, Houston is the favorite at -116, and Seattle is -102 playing on the road.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mariners are +160 to cover, while the Astros are -194 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

The over/under for Astros-Mariners on May 24 is 8.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 33 games this season and have come away with the win 18 times (54.5%) in those contests.

Houston has a record of 17-14 when favored by -116 or more this year.

The Astros and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 21 of their 50 opportunities.

The Astros are 27-23-0 against the spread in their 50 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mariners have been the underdog on the moneyline 19 total times this season. They've finished 11-8 in those games.

Seattle has an 11-6 record (winning 64.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -102 or longer.

The Mariners have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 27 times this season for a 27-19-2 record against the over/under.

The Mariners have a 24-24-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Isaac Paredes leads Houston with 48 hits and an OBP of .374 this season. He has a .264 batting average and a slugging percentage of .473.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 44th in slugging.

Jeremy Pena leads Houston in slugging percentage (.447) thanks to 15 extra-base hits. He's batting .298 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 23rd, his on-base percentage 40th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Jake Meyers has 45 hits this season and has a slash line of .304/.366/.426.

Meyers takes a seven-game hitting streak into this game. During his last 10 games he is batting .324 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Jose Altuve has been key for Houston with 46 hits, an OBP of .296 plus a slugging percentage of .370.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 45 hits with a .579 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Mariners. He's batting .253 and with an on-base percentage of .371.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 85th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 31st and he is fifth in slugging.

Raleigh hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Julio Rodriguez's .415 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .231 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 120th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Jorge Polanco is batting .291 with six doubles, 10 home runs and nine walks.

J.P. Crawford's .386 on-base percentage paces his team.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

5/22/2025: 9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/9/2025: 7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-6 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/8/2025: 2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/7/2025: 4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/25/2024: 8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/24/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/23/2024: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/21/2024: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-4 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2024: 4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/19/2024: 3-0 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

