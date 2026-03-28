Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 28

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The New York Yankees will face the San Francisco Giants in MLB action on Saturday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (2-0) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-2)

Date: Saturday, March 28, 2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: FOX

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-124) | SF: (+106)

NYY: (-124) | SF: (+106) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166)

NYY: -1.5 (+138) | SF: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Tyler Mahle (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Will Warren against the Giants and Tyler Mahle. In games Warren pitched with a spread last season, his team was 13-20-0 ATS. Warren and his team won 59.3% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 16-11. Last season Mahle and his team had an 8-8-0 record against the spread in games he pitched. Mahle's team went 2-4 in games he pitched when they were moneyline underdogs a season ago.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (51%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -124 on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +106 underdog despite being at home.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Giants are -166 to cover, and the Yankees are +138.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Giants contest on March 28 has been set at 8.5, with -105 odds on the over and -115 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees came away with 88 wins in the 143 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 83 of 132 games when listed as at least -124 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 166 games with a total last season.

The Giants were the moneyline underdog 65 times last season. They finished 29-36 in those games.

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer last year, San Francisco went 21-27 (43.8%).

The Giants combined with their opponents to go over the total 77 times last season for a 77-76-8 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 179 hits, posted an OBP of .457 and a .688 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 and finished with an OPS of .813.

Last season, Trent Grisham finished with 34 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .235 last season.

Ben Rice slashed .255/.337/.499 and finished with an OPS of .836.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers put up an OBP of .372 with 153 hits last season.

Luis Arraez had a .392 slugging percentage while batting .292.

Willy Adames hit .225 with 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 80 walks a season ago.

Jung Hoo Lee hit .266 with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks.

Yankees vs Giants Head to Head

3/27/2026: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 3/25/2026: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/13/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2024: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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