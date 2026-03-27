Yankees vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 27

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

Friday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Giants Game Info

New York Yankees (1-0) vs. San Francisco Giants (0-1)

Date: Friday, March 27, 2026

Friday, March 27, 2026 Time: 4:35 p.m. ET

4:35 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA and YES

Yankees vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-122) | SF: (+104)

NYY: (-122) | SF: (+104) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162)

NYY: -1.5 (+134) | SF: +1.5 (-162) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Robbie Ray (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Cam Schlittler against the Giants and Robbie Ray. In 16 games he pitched with a spread last season, Schlittler and his team finished with a 9-7-0 record ATS. Schlittler and his team won 61.5% of the games he started as the moneyline favorite last season, with a record of 8-5. Last season when Ray pitched his team finished 20-12-0 against the spread. Ray and his team went 7-4 in the 11 games he appeared in when they were the underdog on the moneyline a season ago.

Yankees vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52.7%)

Yankees vs Giants Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Yankees vs. Giants reveal New York as the favorite (-122) and San Francisco as the underdog (+104) despite being the home team.

Yankees vs Giants Spread

The Giants are +1.5 on the spread (-162 to cover), and New York is +134 to cover the runline.

Yankees vs Giants Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Giants contest on March 27 has been set at 7.5, with -122 odds on the over and +100 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Giants Betting Trends

The Yankees came away with 88 wins in the 143 contests they were listed as the favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 83 of 133 games when listed as at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 79 of their 166 games with a total last season.

The Giants put together a 29-36 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.6% of those games).

San Francisco went 21-28 in games it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer (42.9%).

The Giants combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 77 times last season for a 77-76-8 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 179 hits, posted an OBP of .457 and a .688 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .272/.334/.480 and finished with an OPS of .813.

Last season, Trent Grisham finished with 34 home runs, 74 RBI and a batting average of .235 last season.

Ben Rice slashed .255/.337/.499 and finished with an OPS of .836.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers accumulated an on-base percentage of .372 and had 153 hits last season.

Luis Arraez slugged .392 while batting .292.

Willy Adames had 22 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 80 walks while hitting .225 last season.

Jung Hoo Lee hit .266 with 31 doubles, 12 triples, eight home runs and 47 walks.

Yankees vs Giants Head to Head

3/25/2026: 7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/13/2025: 5-4 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

5-4 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/12/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/11/2025: 9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-1 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 6/2/2024: 7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 6/1/2024: 7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-3 NYY (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/31/2024: 6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

6-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/2/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2023: 7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SF (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 3/30/2023: 5-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

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