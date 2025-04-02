Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 2

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

The New York Yankees will face the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Wednesday.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Game Info

New York Yankees (3-1) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (3-2)

Date: Wednesday, April 2, 2025

Wednesday, April 2, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and ARID

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | ARI: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | ARI: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172)

NYY: -1.5 (+142) | ARI: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodón (Yankees) - 1-0, 1.69 ERA vs Zac Gallen (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 9.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Carlos Rodon against the Diamondbacks and Zac Gallen. Rodon helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Rodon's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Gallen has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been a moneyline underdog when Gallen starts this season.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Arizona is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Diamondbacks are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Diamondbacks are -172 to cover, and the Yankees are +142.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Yankees-Diamondbacks on April 2, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Yankees were victorious in 80, or 57.6%, of the 139 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 54 of 94 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks won 33 of the 71 games they were the underdog on the moneyline last season (46.5%).

Arizona went 7-15 when it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (31.8%).

The Diamondbacks played in 161 games with a set over/under last season, and combined with their opponents to go over the total 94 times (94-62-5).

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 180 hits, posted an OBP of .458 and a .701 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.

Last season, Jazz Chisholm finished with 24 home runs, 73 RBI and a batting average of .256 last season.

Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Ketel Marte accumulated an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .560 while collecting 147 hits last season.

Corbin Carroll hit .231 with 22 doubles, 14 triples, 22 home runs and 73 walks.

Josh Naylor hit .243 with 27 doubles, 31 home runs and 58 walks a season ago.

Eugenio Suarez hit .256 with 28 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs and 49 walks.

Yankees vs Diamondbacks Head to Head

4/1/2025: 7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-5 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/2/2024: 7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-0 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/1/2024: 5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/25/2023: 6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

6-4 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/24/2023: 7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 ARI (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/22/2023: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Diamondbacks, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

