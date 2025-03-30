Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30

Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Brewers Game Info

New York Yankees (2-0) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (0-2)

Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025

Sunday, March 30, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and FDSWI

Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | MIL: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | MIL: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman versus the Brewers and Aaron Civale. Stroman and his team were 14-15-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Stroman and his team won as favorites in 47.6% of his 21 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Civale pitched his team went 16-15-0 against the spread. Civale and his team went 4-8 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.

Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (52%)

Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline

New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Brewers Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +140 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -170.

Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Brewers game on March 30 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Yankees were victorious in 80, or 57.6%, of the 139 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.

Last year, New York won 54 of 94 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.

The Brewers put together a 36-32 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).

When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 9-10 (47.4%).

The Brewers combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times last season for an 82-72-10 record against the over/under.

Yankees Player Leaders

Aaron Judge collected 180 hits, posted an OBP of .458 and a .701 SLG last season.

Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.

Jazz Chisholm ended his last campaign with 144 hits, an OBP of .324, plus a slugging percentage of .436.

Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.

Brewers Player Leaders

William Contreras accumulated an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .466 while racking up 167 hits last season.

Jackson Chourio hit .275 with 29 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.

Brice Turang hit .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks a season ago.

Joey Ortiz hit .239 with 25 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head

3/29/2025: 20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/17/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/16/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!