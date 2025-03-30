Yankees vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for March 30
Odds updated as of 9:11 a.m.
In MLB action on Sunday, the New York Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Brewers Game Info
- New York Yankees (2-0) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (0-2)
- Date: Sunday, March 30, 2025
- Time: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York
- Coverage: YES and FDSWI
Yankees vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | MIL: (+120)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | MIL: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Yankees vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Marcus Stroman (Yankees) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Aaron Civale (Brewers) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
The Yankees will give the nod to Marcus Stroman versus the Brewers and Aaron Civale. Stroman and his team were 14-15-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Stroman and his team won as favorites in 47.6% of his 21 appearances last season with a moneyline. Last season when Civale pitched his team went 16-15-0 against the spread. Civale and his team went 4-8 in games he appeared in when they were the moneyline underdog a season ago.
Yankees vs Brewers Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (52%)
Yankees vs Brewers Moneyline
- New York is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +120 underdog on the road.
Yankees vs Brewers Spread
- The Yankees are hosting the Brewers and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Yankees are +140 to cover the runline, with the Brewers being -170.
Yankees vs Brewers Over/Under
- The over/under for the Yankees versus Brewers game on March 30 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Milwaukee Brewers on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Brewers Betting Trends
- The Yankees were victorious in 80, or 57.6%, of the 139 contests they were chosen as favorites last season.
- Last year, New York won 54 of 94 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees and their opponents hit the over in 91 of their 172 games with a total last season.
- The Brewers put together a 36-32 record in games last season when they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.9% of those games).
- When it played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer last year, Milwaukee went 9-10 (47.4%).
- The Brewers combined with their opponents to go over the total 82 times last season for an 82-72-10 record against the over/under.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Aaron Judge collected 180 hits, posted an OBP of .458 and a .701 SLG last season.
- Cody Bellinger slashed .266/.325/.426 and finished with an OPS of .751.
- Jazz Chisholm ended his last campaign with 144 hits, an OBP of .324, plus a slugging percentage of .436.
- Anthony Volpe slashed .243/.293/.364 and finished with an OPS of .657.
Brewers Player Leaders
- William Contreras accumulated an OBP of .365 and a slugging percentage of .466 while racking up 167 hits last season.
- Jackson Chourio hit .275 with 29 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 39 walks.
- Brice Turang hit .254 with 24 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 50 walks a season ago.
- Joey Ortiz hit .239 with 25 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 56 walks.
Yankees vs Brewers Head to Head
- 3/29/2025: 20-9 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)
- 3/27/2025: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)
- 4/28/2024: 15-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
- 4/27/2024: 15-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/26/2024: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)
- 9/10/2023: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 9/8/2023: 8-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 9/18/2022: 12-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)
- 9/17/2022: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 9/16/2022: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!