Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees will take on the Toronto Blue Jays in MLB action on Friday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (72-55) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (63-66)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SNET

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-235) | TOR: (+194)

NYY: (-235) | TOR: (+194) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122)

NYY: -1.5 (+102) | TOR: +1.5 (-122) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.19 ERA vs TBA (Blue Jays)

Cam Schlittler (10-6) will start for the Yankees in this matchup. The Blue Jays, however, have yet to list a starter. Schlittler and his team have a record of 14-11-0 against the spread when he starts. Schlittler's team has won 59.1% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (13-9).

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (69.7%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +194 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -235 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the spread (-122 to cover), and New York is +102 to cover the runline.

Yankees versus Blue Jays on Aug. 21 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 57, or 58.8%, of the 97 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win three times in five chances when named as a favorite of at least -235 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over in 51 of their 122 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 60-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays are 26-34 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 43.3% of those games).

Toronto is 2-1 (winning 66.7% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +194 or longer.

In the 126 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Blue Jays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-61-1).

The Blue Jays have a 63-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice is hitting .251 with 20 doubles, three triples, 34 home runs and 62 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .344 and a slugging percentage of .532.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 10th in slugging.

Rice has recorded a base hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .190 with two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads New York in slugging percentage (.541) and total hits (115) this season. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .309.

His batting average ranks 28th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage fourth.

Garcia has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Trent Grisham is batting .225 with a .422 slugging percentage and 54 RBI this year.

Grisham has logged a hit or more in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .211 with a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Chisholm has hit safely in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .214 with a triple, two walks and an RBI.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .405 slugging percentage, which paces the Blue Jays. He's batting .285 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 109th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto's 105 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .230 while slugging .440 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 115th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 118th, and he is 57th in slugging.

George Springer has 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .235.

Andres Gimenez is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 14 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/16/2026: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 6.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 8/15/2026: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

4-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/14/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

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