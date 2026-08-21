Marlins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Miami Marlins will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Marlins vs Nationals Game Info

Miami Marlins (64-64) vs. Washington Nationals (61-68)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and Nationals.TV

Marlins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIA: (-156) | WSH: (+132)

MIA: (-156) | WSH: (+132) Spread: MIA: -1.5 (+142) | WSH: +1.5 (-172)

MIA: -1.5 (+142) | WSH: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Marlins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.70 ERA vs Brad Lord (Nationals) - 5-2, 4.04 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Marlins will send Ryan Gusto (0-3) to the mound, while Brad Lord (5-2) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Gusto and his team are 6-5-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gusto's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. In all of Lord's three starts that had a set spread, the Nationals covered. The Nationals were the moneyline underdog for two Lord starts this season -- they split the games.

Marlins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.9%)

Marlins vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Nationals-Marlins, Washington is the underdog at +132, and Miami is -156 playing at home.

Marlins vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Marlins. The Nationals are -172 to cover the spread, and the Marlins are +142.

Marlins vs Nationals Over/Under

The Marlins-Nationals contest on Aug. 21 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at +102 and the under at -124.

Bet on Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Marlins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Marlins have been chosen as favorites in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 35 times (64.8%) in those games.

This year Miami has won five of six games when listed as at least -156 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Marlins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 62 of 126 chances this season.

The Marlins are 65-61-0 against the spread in their 126 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 44.4% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (44-55).

Washington has gone 16-26 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +132 or longer (38.1%).

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 125 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 65 of those games (65-55-5).

The Nationals have collected a 70-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56% of the time).

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has an OPS of .793, fueled by an OBP of .344 and a team-best slugging percentage of .449 this season. He has a .308 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks fifth in batting average, 54th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has 134 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .367. He's batting .288 and slugging .386.

Among all qualified hitters, he is 15th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Edwards heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .297 with five walks and three RBIs.

Javier Sanoja has 91 hits this season and has a slash line of .278/.317/.425.

Sanoja enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBIs.

Jakob Marsee has seven home runs, 29 RBI and a batting average of .205 this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has a slugging percentage of .530, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 11th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is hitting .241 with 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .401 with an on-base percentage of .290.

He ranks 100th in batting average, 131st in on-base percentage and 97th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jacob Young is hitting .250 with 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .276 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Marlins vs Nationals Head to Head

6/3/2026: 4-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/2/2026: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/1/2026: 7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

7-3 MIA (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/10/2026: 5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/9/2026: 8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-7 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 5/8/2026: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/11/2025: 5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-0 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/10/2025: 8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-3 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/9/2025: 7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-5 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/8/2025: 15-7 WSH (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

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