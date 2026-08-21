Tigers vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Detroit Tigers versus the Kansas City Royals is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Tigers vs Royals Game Info

Detroit Tigers (61-66) vs. Kansas City Royals (55-74)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: Royals.TV and DSN

Tigers vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-120) | KC: (+102)

DET: (-120) | KC: (+102) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | KC: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Tigers vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Troy Melton (Tigers) - 7-1, 1.71 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 7-8, 4.16 ERA

The Tigers will give the nod to Troy Melton (7-1) against the Royals and Noah Cameron (7-8). Melton's team is 9-4-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Melton's team has been victorious in 75% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 6-2. The Royals have a 9-12-0 record against the spread in Cameron's starts. The Royals are 2-11 in Cameron's 13 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Tigers vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (54.8%)

Tigers vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +102 on the moneyline, while Detroit is a -120 favorite despite being on the road.

Tigers vs Royals Spread

The Tigers are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Royals. The Tigers are +134 to cover the spread, while the Royals are -162.

Tigers vs Royals Over/Under

The over/under for Tigers-Royals on Aug. 21 is 8.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs Royals Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 38, or 54.3%, of the 70 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Detroit has a record of 31-24 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Tigers' games have gone over the total in 55 of their 125 opportunities.

The Tigers are 65-60-0 against the spread in their 125 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have been the moneyline underdog 83 total times this season. They've gone 31-52 in those games.

Kansas City has a record of 22-41 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (34.9%).

The Royals have played in 124 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-64-2).

The Royals have a 62-62-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .384 to go with a slugging percentage of .424. He has a .282 batting average, as well.

Among all qualifying batters in baseball, he is 24th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 71st in slugging.

McGonigle hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit with 115 hits. He is batting .255 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .490 with an on-base percentage of .319.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 74th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .411 this season.

Colt Keith has nine home runs, 32 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

Keith enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .417 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up an on-base percentage of .362 and a slugging percentage of .463. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .286.

Including all qualified players, he is 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 27th and he is 41st in slugging.

Jac Caglianone's 119 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .495 with an on-base percentage of .332.

He is currently 28th in batting average, 74th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters.

Michael Massey is hitting .278 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 18 walks.

Carter Jensen is hitting .221 with 25 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 49 walks.

Tigers vs Royals Head to Head

7/26/2026: 5-4 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 7/25/2026: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/24/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/23/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 5/10/2026: 6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-3 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 5/9/2026: 5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/8/2026: 4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-3 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/16/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/15/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2026: 2-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

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