Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday slate includes the Houston Astros facing the Athletics.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (64-64) vs. Athletics (49-79)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-198) | OAK: (+166)

HOU: (-198) | OAK: (+166) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137)

HOU: -1.5 (+114) | OAK: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 2-1, 5.16 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 8-7, 3.53 ERA

The Astros will give the nod to Hayden Wesneski (2-1) versus the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (8-7). Wesneski's team is 3-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Wesneski's team has won 75% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (3-1). When Ginn starts, the Athletics have gone 14-8-0 against the spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 15 of Ginn's starts this season, and they went 9-6 in those games.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (58%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -198 favorite, while the Athletics are a +166 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +114 to cover, while the Athletics are -137 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Athletics on Aug. 21, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

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Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 54 games this season and have come away with the win 27 times (50%) in those contests.

The Astros have been named as a favorite of -198 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 68 of their 128 games with a total this season.

The Astros are 61-67-0 against the spread in their 128 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Athletics have compiled a 33-58 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 36.3% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +166 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 2-6 (25%).

The Athletics have played in 128 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-62-2).

The Athletics have put together a 58-70-0 record ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez leads Houston in OBP (.432), slugging percentage (.613) and total hits (145) this season. He has a .319 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks first in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.

Alvarez has recorded at least one hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .188 with a double and two walks.

Isaac Paredes is batting .262 with 22 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 49 walks, while slugging .424 with an on-base percentage of .355.

His batting average is 61st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 38th, and his slugging percentage 71st.

Paredes brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .438 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Christian Walker has collected 104 base hits, an OBP of .308 and a slugging percentage of .440 this season.

Jeremy Pena is batting .283 with a .338 OBP and 40 RBI for Houston this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jeff McNeil is batting .261 with 16 doubles, six home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .357 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Jacob Wilson has 16 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 12 walks while hitting .266. He's slugging .388 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Zack Gelof has 12 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 20 walks while batting .269.

Lawrence Butler is hitting .218 with 13 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 45 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

6/7/2026: 5-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/6/2026: 13-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

13-2 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/5/2026: 5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/5/2026: 12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

12-10 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/4/2026: 11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-0 HOU (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/3/2026: 11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

11-4 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/25/2025: 11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

11-5 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

6-0 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/23/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Athletics, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/27/2025: 7-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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