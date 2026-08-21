Orioles vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB schedule on Friday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Orioles vs Rays Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (61-67) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (76-51)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: Apple TV+

Orioles vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-136) | TB: (+116)

BAL: (-136) | TB: (+116) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182)

BAL: -1.5 (+150) | TB: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Orioles vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 8-8, 4.15 ERA vs Freddy Peralta (Rays) - 5-10, 5.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (8-8) to the mound, while Freddy Peralta (5-10) will get the nod for the Rays. Rogers and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Rogers' team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 7-7. The Rays have gone 12-13-0 ATS in Peralta's 25 starts with a set spread. The Rays have been the moneyline underdog in nine of Peralta's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Orioles vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (54.6%)

Orioles vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Orioles vs. Rays reveal Baltimore as the favorite (-136) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+116) on the road.

Orioles vs Rays Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Rays and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Orioles are +150 to cover the runline, with the Rays being -182.

Orioles vs Rays Over/Under

The over/under for the Orioles versus Rays contest on Aug. 21 has been set at 8.5, with -102 odds on the over and -120 odds on the under.

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Orioles vs Rays Betting Trends

The Orioles have been chosen as favorites in 56 games this year and have walked away with the win 29 times (51.8%) in those games.

This year Baltimore has won 13 of 25 games when listed as at least -136 on the moneyline.

The Orioles' games have gone over the total in 65 of their 127 opportunities.

The Orioles are 66-61-0 against the spread in their 127 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline 37 total times this season. They've gone 19-18 in those games.

Tampa Bay has a record of 9-5 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer (64.3%).

In the 125 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rays, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-64-2).

The Rays have gone 70-55-0 against the spread this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso leads Baltimore in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.498) and total hits (129) this season. He has a .269 batting average.

Among the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Alonso will look for his 13th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 outings he is batting .462 with a double, four home runs, four walks and seven RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 23 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .221 and slugging .399 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 125th in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Henderson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles and three walks.

Leody Taveras has collected 79 base hits, an OBP of .304 and a slugging percentage of .363 this season.

Samuel Basallo has been key for Baltimore with 69 hits, an OBP of .304 plus a slugging percentage of .443.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has racked up 133 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .274 and slugging .534 with an on-base percentage of .362.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 34th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Caminero enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a double and two RBIs.

Yandy Diaz has a .376 on-base percentage while slugging .474. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .308.

Including all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, 12th in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Liam Hicks is hitting .284 with 12 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 48 walks.

Jonathan Aranda is hitting .282 with 20 doubles, 15 home runs and 58 walks.

Orioles vs Rays Head to Head

8/17/2026: 7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

7-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -160, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/16/2026: 10-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/15/2026: 4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/14/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/27/2026: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

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