Red Sox vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Boston Red Sox versus the San Francisco Giants is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Giants Game Info

Boston Red Sox (68-59) vs. San Francisco Giants (52-75)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and NBCS-BA

Red Sox vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-178) | SF: (+150)

BOS: (-178) | SF: (+150) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150)

BOS: -1.5 (+125) | SF: +1.5 (-150) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

Red Sox vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 15-3, 2.65 ERA vs Logan Webb (Giants) - 8-7, 3.50 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (15-3) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (8-7). Gray's team is 15-7-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Gray starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 13-6. The Giants have gone 10-12-0 against the spread when Webb starts. The Giants have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Webb's starts this season, and they went 2-6 in those matchups.

Red Sox vs Giants Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (56.5%)

Red Sox vs Giants Moneyline

Boston is a -178 favorite on the moneyline, while San Francisco is a +150 underdog on the road.

Red Sox vs Giants Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Giants. The Red Sox are +125 to cover the spread, while the Giants are -150.

Red Sox versus Giants, on Aug. 21, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. San Francisco Giants on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Giants Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 45, or 52.3%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Boston has a record of 5-3 when favored by -178 or more this year.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 57 of their 125 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 125 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 61-64-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 28 of the 80 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (35%).

San Francisco has a record of 8-6 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +150 or longer (57.1%).

In the 124 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Giants, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 58 times (58-57-9).

The Giants have gone 56-68-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .257 with 27 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 58 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .336 while slugging .467.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.393) and total hits (114) this season. He's batting .284 while slugging .534.

He ranks 21st in batting average, third in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging in the major leagues.

Contreras brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and three RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.463) powered by 51 extra-base hits.

Caleb Durbin has been key for Boston with 103 hits, an OBP of .325 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Giants Player Leaders

Jung Hoo Lee has put up a team-high OBP (.328) and slugging percentage (.433). He's batting .293.

He is 11th in batting average, 78th in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Lee enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a double and a walk.

Rafael Devers is hitting .244 with 31 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 54 walks. He's slugging .470 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 90th in batting average, 91st in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames is hitting .229 with 25 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 36 walks.

Bryce Eldridge is hitting .247 with 15 doubles, 14 home runs and 43 walks.

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