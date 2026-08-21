White Sox vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 21

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Friday schedule includes the Chicago White Sox facing the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

White Sox vs Mets Game Info

Chicago White Sox (66-61) vs. New York Mets (58-70)

Date: Friday, August 21, 2026

Friday, August 21, 2026 Time: 7:40 p.m. ET

7:40 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and WPIX

White Sox vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CHW: (-148) | NYM: (+126)

CHW: (-148) | NYM: (+126) Spread: CHW: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182)

CHW: -1.5 (+150) | NYM: +1.5 (-182) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-124) | Under: (+102)

White Sox vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke (White Sox) - 7-6, 3.15 ERA vs Sean Manaea (Mets) - 4-5, 4.22 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the White Sox will send Sean Burke (7-6) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (4-5) will take the ball for the Mets. Burke's team is 10-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Burke's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-2). The Mets have a 6-6-0 record against the spread in Manaea's starts. The Mets have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Manaea's starts this season, and they went 3-5 in those matchups.

White Sox vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: White Sox win (53.7%)

White Sox vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-White Sox, New York is the underdog at +126, and Chicago is -148 playing at home.

White Sox vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the White Sox. The Mets are -182 to cover the spread, and the White Sox are +150.

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for White Sox-Mets on Aug. 21, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Bet on Chicago White Sox vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

White Sox vs Mets Betting Trends

The White Sox have won in 14, or 58.3%, of the 24 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Chicago has a record of 2-1 when favored by -148 or more this year.

The White Sox's games have gone over the total in 68 of their 124 opportunities.

The White Sox are 73-51-0 against the spread in their 124 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won 17 of the 53 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (32.1%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, New York has a 2-16 record (winning only 11.1% of its games).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 124 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-63-7).

The Mets have a 57-67-0 record ATS this season (covering 46% of the time).

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has 29 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 72 walks while hitting .240. He has an on-base percentage of .347 and a slugging percentage of .487.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he is 101st in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Munetaka Murakami leads Chicago with 75 hits. He is batting .227 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .530 with an on-base percentage of .363.

He ranks 119th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified batters.

Chase Meidroth has an OPS of .753, fueled by an OBP of .347 and a team-best slugging percentage of .406 this season.

Sam Antonacci has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .364.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has a .388 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 50th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Carson Benge's 125 hits and .334 OBP both pace his team. He has a batting average of .272 while slugging .418.

Including all qualified players, he is 38th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with seven doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 34 walks.

Marcus Semien is batting .209 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

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