Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the New York Yankees take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (68-54) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (60-64)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 3:07 p.m. ET

3:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and YES

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-186) | TOR: (+156)

NYY: (-186) | TOR: (+156) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-105) | TOR: +1.5 (-114)

NYY: -1.5 (-105) | TOR: +1.5 (-114) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Cam Schlittler (Yankees) - 10-6, 2.21 ERA vs Braydon Fisher (Blue Jays) - 3-3, 3.54 ERA

The Yankees will give the ball to Cam Schlittler (10-6, 2.21 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Blue Jays will counter with Braydon Fisher (3-3, 3.54 ERA). Schlittler and his team are 14-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Schlittler's team has a record of 13-8 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Blue Jays have a 5-2-0 record against the spread in Fisher's starts. The Blue Jays have a 2-1 record in Fisher's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (66%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

New York is a -186 favorite on the moneyline, while Toronto is a +156 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Yankees are at the Blue Jays and are favored by 1.5 runs (-105 to cover) on the runline. Toronto is -114 to cover.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Blue Jays contest on Aug. 15, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 55, or 58.5%, of the 94 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season New York has come away with a win 11 times in 18 chances when named as a favorite of at least -186 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 50 of their 117 opportunities.

The Yankees have posted a record of 56-61-0 against the spread this season.

The Blue Jays have compiled a 23-33 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 41.1% of those games).

Toronto has gone 2-1 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +156 or longer (66.7%).

The Blue Jays have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 61 times this season for a 61-59-1 record against the over/under.

The Blue Jays have gone 59-62-0 ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York with a slugging percentage of .535, fueled by 55 extra-base hits. He has a .253 batting average and an on-base percentage of .348.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 109 hits, which ranks first among New York batters this season. He's batting .278 with 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .546 with an on-base percentage of .309.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average ranks him 30th, his on-base percentage 111th, and his slugging percentage third.

Trent Grisham is batting .225 with a .425 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Grisham has logged a hit or more in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is batting .333 with five doubles, five home runs and nine RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has a .403 slugging percentage, which leads the Blue Jays. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 26th, his on-base percentage is 114th, and he is 96th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads his team with a .337 OBP. He has a batting average of .263 while slugging .356.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 57th in batting average, 63rd in on-base percentage and 133rd in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto has 99 hits, a team-best for the Blue Jays.

George Springer is batting .231 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

8/14/2026: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 6/14/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!