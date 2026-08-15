Rays vs Orioles Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays are among the MLB teams playing on Saturday, up against the Baltimore Orioles.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rays vs Orioles Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (74-47) vs. Baltimore Orioles (59-63)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field -- St. Petersburg, Florida Coverage: Rays.TV and MASN

Rays vs Orioles Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-136) | BAL: (+116)

TB: (-136) | BAL: (+116) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205)

TB: -1.5 (+168) | BAL: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Rays vs Orioles Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 9-3, 4.08 ERA vs Kyle Bradish (Orioles) - 7-11, 3.69 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ian Seymour (9-3) for the Rays and Kyle Bradish (7-11) for the Orioles. Seymour and his team have a record of 7-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Seymour's team has been victorious in 66.7% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-2. The Orioles have an 11-12-0 record against the spread in Bradish's starts. The Orioles are 6-4 in Bradish's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Rays vs Orioles Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (57.2%)

Rays vs Orioles Moneyline

The Rays vs Orioles moneyline has Tampa Bay as a -136 favorite, while Baltimore is a +116 underdog on the road.

Rays vs Orioles Spread

The Rays are hosting the Orioles and are favored by 1.5 runs (+168 to cover) on the runline. Baltimore is -205 to cover.

Rays vs Orioles Over/Under

The Rays-Orioles game on Aug. 15 has been given an over/under of 7.5 runs. The over is set at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Orioles Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 51, or 65.4%, of the 78 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Tampa Bay has a record of 27-12 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 55 of 119 chances this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 70-49-0 against the spread.

The Orioles have won 46.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (28-32).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Baltimore has gone 8-17 (32%).

In the 121 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Orioles, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-54-4).

The Orioles have covered 52.1% of their games this season, going 63-58-0 ATS.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has 127 hits, which ranks first among Tampa Bay hitters this season, while batting .276 with 54 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .548.

He is 32nd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Yandy Diaz leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.463) thanks to 39 extra-base hits. He's batting .301 with an on-base percentage of .369.

Among qualifiers, he ranks eighth in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage and 37th in slugging percentage.

Diaz heads into this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .458 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs.

Liam Hicks has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Hicks enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and five RBIs.

Jonathan Aranda has 126 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Aranda enters this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .227 with three walks and three RBIs.

Orioles Player Leaders

Pete Alonso has totaled 119 hits with a .353 on-base percentage and a .479 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Orioles. He's batting .260.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Alonso takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .368 with a double, three home runs, five walks and eight RBIs.

Gunnar Henderson has 21 doubles, four triples, 20 home runs and 49 walks while batting .221. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .302.

His batting average ranks 128th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 116th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Leody Taveras has 12 doubles, six triples, seven home runs and 35 walks while batting .222.

Coby Mayo is batting .211 with 11 doubles, three triples, 15 home runs and 22 walks.

Rays vs Orioles Head to Head

8/14/2026: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/27/2026: 11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

11-2 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/26/2026: 6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-1 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/25/2026: 9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

9-7 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

5-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/19/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/18/2026: 16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

16-6 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/25/2025: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

6-5 BAL (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/24/2025: 6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-2 TB (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/23/2025: 6-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

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