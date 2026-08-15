Guardians vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Cleveland Guardians and the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Padres Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (59-64) vs. San Diego Padres (66-57)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Padres.TV

Guardians vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-120) | SD: (+102)

CLE: (-120) | SD: (+102) Spread: CLE: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172)

CLE: +1.5 (-210) | SD: -1.5 (+172) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 8-7, 3.91 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 8-6, 4.16 ERA

The Guardians will call on Joey Cantillo (8-7) versus the Padres and Randy Vasquez (8-6). Cantillo and his team have a record of 15-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Cantillo's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Padres have a 13-6-0 ATS record in Vasquez's 19 starts with a set spread. The Padres are 5-4 in Vasquez's nine starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.5%)

Guardians vs Padres Moneyline

Cleveland is the favorite, -120 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +102 underdog on the road.

Guardians vs Padres Spread

The Padres are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Guardians. The Padres are +172 to cover, while the Guardians are -210 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Guardians vs Padres Over/Under

Guardians versus Padres, on Aug. 15, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Padres Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 66 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (45.5%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 24-27 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -120 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 58 of their 117 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians are 55-62-0 against the spread in their 117 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Padres have won 34 of the 67 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50.7%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer, San Diego has a 28-27 record (winning 50.9% of its games).

The Padres have played in 123 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-65-2).

The Padres have a 70-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.9% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter leads Cleveland in slugging percentage (.442) and total hits (113) this season. He's batting .284 with an on-base percentage of .357.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 20th in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 57th in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez is batting .231 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .338.

He ranks 115th in batting average, 57th in on-base percentage and 116th in slugging in the major leagues.

Brayan Rocchio is batting .254 with a .378 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Rocchio enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, a home run and an RBI.

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .368 this season while batting .266 with 61 walks and 52 runs scored.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a team-best OBP (.353) and slugging percentage (.425), while pacing the Padres in hits (132, while batting .280).

Including all the qualifying players in the majors, he ranks 26th in batting average, 40th in on-base percentage and 71st in slugging percentage.

Manny Machado is hitting .215 with 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 133rd in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging percentage.

Jackson Merrill is hitting .245 with 20 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 32 walks.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .223 with 11 doubles, 11 home runs and 56 walks.

Guardians vs Padres Head to Head

8/14/2026: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/2/2025: 5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/1/2025: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 3/31/2025: 7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/21/2024: 2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

2-1 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 7/20/2024: 7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-0 SD (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/19/2024: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

7-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/14/2023: 5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-0 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/13/2023: 6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-3 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2022: 7-0 CLE (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!