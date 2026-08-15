Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Houston Astros are among the MLB teams busy on Saturday, versus the Seattle Mariners.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (63-60) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-66)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-118) | SEA: (+100)

HOU: (-118) | SEA: (+100) Spread: HOU: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168)

HOU: +1.5 (-205) | SEA: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hayden Wesneski (Astros) - 2-0, 3.86 ERA vs Emerson Hancock (Mariners) - 6-7, 3.35 ERA

The probable starters are Hayden Wesneski (2-0) for the Astros and Emerson Hancock (6-7) for the Mariners. Wesneski's team has covered the spread in each of the three opportunities this season. Wesneski's team has won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have a 7-15-0 ATS record in Hancock's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Mariners are 2-2 in Hancock's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (53%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +100 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -118 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Mariners are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Astros. The Mariners are +168 to cover, while the Astros are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

Astros versus Mariners on Aug. 15 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have been victorious in 26, or 53.1%, of the 49 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Houston has a record of 19-21 when favored by -118 or more this year.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 66 of 123 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 61-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners are 6-15 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 28.6% of those games).

Seattle has a 3-9 record (winning only 25% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The Mariners have played in 122 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-57-6).

The Mariners have gone 42-80-0 ATS this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 142 hits and an OBP of .437 to go with a slugging percentage of .626. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season. He has a .323 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Alvarez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .294 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Isaac Paredes has 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .255 and slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .347.

His batting average is 71st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 50th, and his slugging percentage 83rd.

Christian Walker is batting .238 with a .455 slugging percentage and 70 RBI this year.

Jeremy Pena is batting .289 with a .346 OBP and 39 RBI for Houston this season.

Pena takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .130 with a double and two RBIs.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has totaled 118 hits with a .372 on-base percentage and a .455 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Mariners. He's batting .278.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 30th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Arozarena brings a four-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with a double, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .266 with 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .375 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 49th, his on-base percentage is 76th, and he is 119th in slugging.

Julio Rodriguez has 17 doubles, 19 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .257.

Cole Young has 15 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .258.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

8/14/2026: 10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

10-7 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 5/14/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!