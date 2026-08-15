Phillies vs Twins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday schedule includes the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Minnesota Twins.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Phillies vs Twins Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies (65-58) vs. Minnesota Twins (60-63)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: Twins.TV and NBCS-PH

Phillies vs Twins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: PHI: (-142) | MIN: (+120)

PHI: (-142) | MIN: (+120) Spread: PHI: -1.5 (+118) | MIN: +1.5 (-142)

PHI: -1.5 (+118) | MIN: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Phillies vs Twins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jesús Luzardo (Phillies) - 10-5, 3.32 ERA vs Connor Prielipp (Twins) - 3-5, 4.79 ERA

The Phillies will give the nod to Jesus Luzardo (10-5) versus the Twins and Connor Prielipp (3-5). Luzardo's team is 12-12-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Luzardo's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (14-7). The Twins have gone 10-6-0 against the spread when Prielipp starts. The Twins have been the underdog on the moneyline in 12 of Prielipp's starts this season, and they went 3-9 in those matchups.

Phillies vs Twins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Phillies win (53.6%)

Phillies vs Twins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Phillies, Minnesota is the underdog at +120, and Philadelphia is -142 playing on the road.

Phillies vs Twins Spread

The Twins are hosting the Phillies, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Twins are +118 to cover the spread, and the Phillies are -142.

Phillies vs Twins Over/Under

The Phillies-Twins contest on Aug. 15 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -110 and the under at -110.

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Phillies vs Twins Betting Trends

The Phillies have been favorites in 87 games this season and have come away with the win 54 times (62.1%) in those contests.

This season Philadelphia has come away with a win 45 times in 62 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Phillies have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 119 chances this season.

In 119 games with a line this season, the Phillies have a mark of 46-73-0 against the spread.

The Twins have won 45.9% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (34-40).

Minnesota has a record of 18-21 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer (46.2%).

The Twins have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 66 times this season for a 66-52-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have put together a 67-54-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Phillies Player Leaders

Bryce Harper leads Philadelphia with an OBP of .373 this season while batting .253 with 85 walks and 74 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .495.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 76th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Harper hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .154 with a double, 11 walks and an RBI.

Luis Arraez has an OPS of .785, fueled by an OBP of .350 and a team-best slugging percentage of .434 this season. He's batting .316.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks second in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage and 62nd in slugging percentage.

Arraez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double and an RBI.

Kyle Schwarber has 108 hits and is batting .250 this season.

Bryson Stott is batting .265 with a .338 OBP and 54 RBI for Philadelphia this season.

Stott takes a six-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .400 with four doubles, nine walks and four RBIs.

Twins Player Leaders

Brooks Lee has 19 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 33 walks while batting .245. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He ranks 93rd in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 79th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Josh Bell's .423 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .253 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He is 76th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Byron Buxton has 17 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .263.

Luke Keaschall's .362 OBP leads his team.

Phillies vs Twins Head to Head

8/13/2026: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -104, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/28/2025: 2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 9/27/2025: 5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

5-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/26/2025: 3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-1 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/24/2024: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/13/2023: 3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-0 MIN (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/11/2023: 13-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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