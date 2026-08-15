Reds vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 15

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Miami Marlins in MLB action on Saturday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup.

Reds vs Marlins Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (59-62) vs. Miami Marlins (62-61)

Date: Saturday, August 15, 2026

Saturday, August 15, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and Marlins.TV

Reds vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-112) | MIA: (-104)

CIN: (-112) | MIA: (-104) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150)

CIN: +1.5 (-182) | MIA: -1.5 (+150) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (+102) | Under: (-124)

Reds vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer (Reds) - 5-11, 4.66 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.78 ERA

The Reds will give the ball to Brady Singer (5-11, 4.66 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Marlins will turn to Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.78 ERA). Singer and his team have a record of 12-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Singer's team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Marlins have a 5-5-0 record against the spread in Gusto's starts. The Marlins are 4-3 in Gusto's seven starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (61.2%)

Reds vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a -104 underdog on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -112 favorite at home.

Reds vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Marlins are +150 to cover, while the Reds are -182 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Marlins Over/Under

Reds versus Marlins on Aug. 15 has an over/under of 9.5 runs, with the odds on the over +102 and the under set at -124.

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Reds vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Reds have been chosen as favorites in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 21 times (55.3%) in those games.

Cincinnati has a record of 19-15 when favored by -112 or more this year.

The Reds' games have gone over the total in 62 of their 118 opportunities.

The Reds are 63-55-0 against the spread in their 118 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Marlins have won 25 of the 65 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.5%).

Miami has a 25-35 record (winning 41.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -104 or longer.

The Marlins have played in 121 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-60-2).

The Marlins are 62-59-0 ATS this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has an OPS of .814, fueled by an OBP of .336 and a team-best slugging percentage of .478 this season. He has a .259 batting average.

He is 66th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Stewart hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .316 with two home runs, two walks and four RBIs.

Elly De La Cruz leads the Reds in OBP (.348) and total hits (107) this season. He's batting .266 while slugging .485.

He is 49th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage and 24th in slugging among qualified batters.

JJ Bleday has 72 hits this season and has a slash line of .219/.334/.444.

Tyler Stephenson is batting .252 with a .335 OBP and 38 RBI for Cincinnati this season.

Stephenson heads into this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .313 with a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a team-best .458 slugging percentage. He's batting .312 with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, he is third in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 41st in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .361 OBP. He has a batting average of .282 while slugging .385.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 29th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Javier Sanoja is batting .271 with 25 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 18 walks.

Jakob Marsee is hitting .204 with 14 doubles, four triples, six home runs and 59 walks.

Reds vs Marlins Head to Head

8/14/2026: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -114, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/9/2026: 8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-1 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/8/2026: 7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/7/2026: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/6/2026: 2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-0 CIN (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/10/2025: 6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

6-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/9/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/8/2025: 12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

12-2 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/23/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/22/2025: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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