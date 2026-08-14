Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14
Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.
On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Toronto Blue Jays.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info
- New York Yankees (68-53) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-64)
- Date: Friday, August 14, 2026
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: Apple TV+
Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | TOR: (+126)
- Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | TOR: +1.5 (-138)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-5, 3.35 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 5.48 ERA
The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (6-5) for the Yankees and Shane Bieber (3-2) for the Blue Jays. Cole's team is 5-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cole's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bieber starts, the Blue Jays have gone 5-3-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Bieber's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Yankees win (62.9%)
Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline
- Toronto is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite on the road.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread
- The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are -138 to cover, and the Yankees are +115.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Over/Under
- Yankees versus Blue Jays, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.
Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!
Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends
- The Yankees have come away with 55 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This year New York has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.
- The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 116 opportunities.
- In 116 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 56-60-0 against the spread.
- The Blue Jays have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-33).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Toronto has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).
- The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-58-1).
- The Blue Jays have a 58-62-0 record ATS this season.
Yankees Player Leaders
- Ben Rice leads New York OPS (.890) this season. He has a .256 batting average, an on-base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .540.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is ninth in slugging.
- Luis Garcia leads New York with 109 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .312.
- Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage third.
- Trent Grisham has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.313/.416.
- Grisham enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.
- Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Ernie Clement has accumulated a team-best .403 slugging percentage. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .306.
- Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .337 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .356.
- Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in slugging.
- Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 98 hits.
- George Springer is batting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.
Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head
- 6/14/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)
- 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)
- 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)
- 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)
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