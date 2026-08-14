Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the New York Yankees are up against the Toronto Blue Jays.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Game Info

New York Yankees (68-53) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (59-64)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: Apple TV+

Yankees vs Blue Jays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | TOR: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | TOR: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+115) | TOR: +1.5 (-138)

NYY: -1.5 (+115) | TOR: +1.5 (-138) Total: 8 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 6-5, 3.35 ERA vs Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 3-2, 5.48 ERA

The probable pitchers are Gerrit Cole (6-5) for the Yankees and Shane Bieber (3-2) for the Blue Jays. Cole's team is 5-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Cole's team is 6-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Bieber starts, the Blue Jays have gone 5-3-0 against the spread. The Blue Jays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Bieber's starts this season, and they went 3-2 in those matchups.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.9%)

Yankees vs Blue Jays Moneyline

Toronto is a +126 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -148 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Spread

The Blue Jays are +1.5 on the run line against the Yankees. The Blue Jays are -138 to cover, and the Yankees are +115.

Yankees versus Blue Jays, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Blue Jays Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 55 wins in the 93 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year New York has won 28 of 46 games when listed as at least -148 on the moneyline.

The Yankees' games have gone over the total in 50 of their 116 opportunities.

In 116 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 56-60-0 against the spread.

The Blue Jays have won 40% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (22-33).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, Toronto has a 7-8 record (winning 46.7% of its games).

The Blue Jays have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 120 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 61 of those games (61-58-1).

The Blue Jays have a 58-62-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York OPS (.890) this season. He has a .256 batting average, an on-base percentage of .351, and a slugging percentage of .540.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is ninth in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads New York with 109 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 52 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .552 with an on-base percentage of .312.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 25th, his on-base percentage 109th, and his slugging percentage third.

Trent Grisham has 78 hits this season and has a slash line of .222/.313/.416.

Grisham enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .429 with four doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs.

Jazz Chisholm has 17 home runs, 48 RBI and a batting average of .216 this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement has accumulated a team-best .403 slugging percentage. He's batting .280 with an on-base percentage of .306.

Including all the qualified players in the majors, he is 28th in batting average, 114th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s .337 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .356.

Including all qualifying players, his batting average puts him 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 131st in slugging.

Kazuma Okamoto leads the Blue Jays with 98 hits.

George Springer is batting .233 with 14 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks.

Yankees vs Blue Jays Head to Head

6/14/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/13/2026: 3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

3-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 6/12/2026: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: +100) 5/21/2026: 2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

2-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/19/2026: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/18/2026: 7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

7-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 10/7/2025: 9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

9-6 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 10/5/2025: 13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

13-7 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 10/4/2025: 10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 9/7/2025: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

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