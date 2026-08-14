Guardians vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads busy on Friday, versus the San Diego Padres.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Guardians vs Padres Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (59-63) vs. San Diego Padres (65-57)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio

Progressive Field -- Cleveland, Ohio Coverage: CleGuardians.TV and Padres.TV

Guardians vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-130) | SD: (+110)

CLE: (-130) | SD: (+110) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205)

CLE: -1.5 (+168) | SD: +1.5 (-205) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Guardians vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams (Guardians) - 11-6, 3.55 ERA vs Michael King (Padres) - 7-8, 3.37 ERA

The probable starters are Gavin Williams (11-6) for the Guardians and Michael King (7-8) for the Padres. Williams and his team have a record of 11-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Williams' team has won 55.6% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (10-8). The Padres have an 8-16-0 record against the spread in King's starts. The Padres have been the underdog on the moneyline in nine of King's starts this season, and they went 3-6 in those games.

Guardians vs Padres Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (52.7%)

Guardians vs Padres Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-Padres, Cleveland is the favorite at -130, and San Diego is +110 playing on the road.

Guardians vs Padres Spread

The Padres are +1.5 on the spread (-205 to cover), and Cleveland is +168 to cover the runline.

Guardians vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Guardians-Padres on Aug. 14 is 7.5. The over is -105, and the under is -115.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. San Diego Padres on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Padres Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 30, or 46.2%, of the 65 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has been victorious 16 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Guardians' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 116 opportunities.

The Guardians have an against the spread mark of 55-61-0 in 116 games with a line this season.

The Padres are 33-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

San Diego has a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 55 times this season for a 55-65-2 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 69-53-0 record against the spread this season (covering 56.6% of the time).

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .445, both of which lead Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average and an on-base percentage of .359.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 18th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 33rd, and he is 55th in slugging.

DeLauter hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .364 with a double, a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jose Ramirez has 18 doubles, 10 home runs and 53 walks. He's batting .231 and slugging .377 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 116th, his on-base percentage 57th, and his slugging percentage 118th.

Brayan Rocchio has 105 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.315/.367.

Rocchio has recorded at least one base hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with .

Steven Kwan leads Cleveland with an OBP of .366 this season while batting .265 with 59 walks and 51 runs scored.

Padres Player Leaders

Fernando Tatis Jr. has accumulated a .353 on-base percentage and a .420 slugging percentage, both team-best numbers for the Padres. He's batting .281.

Including all the qualifying players in MLB, his batting average ranks 25th, his on-base percentage is 40th, and he is 77th in slugging.

Manny Machado has 20 doubles, 23 home runs and 55 walks while batting .213. He's slugging .414 with an on-base percentage of .296.

He ranks 135th in batting average, 126th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Jackson Merrill is leading the Padres with 114 hits.

Xander Bogaerts is hitting .221 with 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks.

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