Mets vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

The Friday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the New York Mets and the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mets vs Nationals Game Info

New York Mets (53-69) vs. Washington Nationals (60-63)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: WPIX and Nationals.TV

Mets vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYM: (-124) | WSH: (+106)

NYM: (-124) | WSH: (+106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200)

NYM: -1.5 (+164) | WSH: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Mets vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Robert Stock (Mets) - 0-2, 10.13 ERA vs Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-3, 3.76 ERA

The probable pitchers are Robert Stock (0-2) for the Mets and Andrew Alvarez (2-3) for the Nationals. Stock has a record of 0-2-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Stock has yet to start a game this season when his team was the moneyline favorite. The Nationals have a 5-4-0 ATS record in Alvarez's nine starts with a set spread. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Alvarez's starts this season, and they went 2-3 in those games.

Mets vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (55.3%)

Mets vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +106 on the moneyline, while New York is a -124 favorite at home.

Mets vs Nationals Spread

The Mets are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Nationals. The Mets are +164 to cover the spread, while the Nationals are -200.

Mets vs Nationals Over/Under

Mets versus Nationals, on Aug. 14, has an over/under of 8.5, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Bet on New York Mets vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Mets vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Mets have been chosen as favorites in 61 games this year and have walked away with the win 31 times (50.8%) in those games.

New York has a record of 22-26 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -124 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 53 of their 118 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets have posted a record of 55-63-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 46.2% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (43-50).

Washington has a record of 35-41 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (46.1%).

In the 119 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Nationals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 64 times (64-50-5).

The Nationals have gone 67-52-0 ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .690, fueled by an OBP of .309 and a team-best slugging percentage of .380 this season. He has a .262 batting average.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 60th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage, and 115th in slugging.

Carson Benge has 120 hits and an OBP of .335, both of which lead the Mets this season. He's batting .274 and slugging .413.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 37th in batting average, 69th in on-base percentage and 88th in slugging percentage.

Benge has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two walks and three RBIs.

Marcus Semien is batting .210 with a .355 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Francisco Lindor is batting .239 with a .325 OBP and 30 RBI for New York this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams has 128 hits with a .541 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Nationals. He's batting .284 and with an on-base percentage of .357.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 21st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging percentage.

Daylen Lile has 23 doubles, five triples, 15 home runs and 28 walks while batting .249. He's slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .298.

Including all qualifying players, he is 86th in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage.

Jacob Young has 16 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 25 walks while batting .248.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .275 with 21 doubles, seven home runs and 13 walks.

Mets vs Nationals Head to Head

5/21/2026: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/20/2026: 8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/19/2026: 9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-6 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/18/2026: 16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

16-7 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 4/30/2026: 5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-4 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/29/2026: 14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

14-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/28/2026: 8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

8-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/21/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/20/2025: 5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

5-3 WSH (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 9/19/2025: 12-6 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

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