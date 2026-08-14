Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Pittsburgh Pirates.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Pirates Game Info

Boston Red Sox (65-56) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (59-64)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and NESN

Red Sox vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142)

BOS: -1.5 (+118) | PIT: +1.5 (-142) Total: 8 -- Over: (-108) | Under: (-112)

Red Sox vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jake Bennett (Red Sox) - 7-5, 3.17 ERA vs Bubba Chandler (Pirates) - 5-8, 4.26 ERA

The Red Sox will give the ball to Jake Bennett (7-5, 3.17 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Pirates will counter with Bubba Chandler (5-8, 4.26 ERA). Bennett and his team have a record of 7-6-0 against the spread when he starts. When Bennett starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 3-5. The Pirates have gone 12-10-0 ATS in Chandler's 22 starts with a set spread. The Pirates have been the underdog on the moneyline in 13 of Chandler's starts this season, and they went 5-8 in those games.

Red Sox vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pirates win (56.1%)

Red Sox vs Pirates Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -144 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +122 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Pirates Spread

The Red Sox are at the Pirates and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Red Sox are +118 to cover the runline, with the Pirates being -142.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Pirates on Aug. 14, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

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Red Sox vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been victorious in 42, or 52.5%, of the 80 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win 14 times in 28 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 52 of their 119 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 58-61-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Pirates have won 22 of the 53 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (41.5%).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer, Pittsburgh has a 7-11 record (winning just 38.9% of its games).

The Pirates have played in 121 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 68 times (68-50-3).

The Pirates have put together a 59-62-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is batting .254 with 24 doubles, three triples, 21 home runs and 54 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 74th in batting average, 73rd in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

Abreu hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, five walks and two RBIs.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.467) thanks to 47 extra-base hits. He's batting .288 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 15th, his on-base percentage 82nd, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Rafaela brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a home run and three RBIs.

Willson Contreras leads Boston with 107 hits and an OBP of .389 this season.

Contreras has picked up a hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .125 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .253 with a .322 OBP and 60 RBI for Boston this season.

Durbin brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .294 with a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Bryan Reynolds has accumulated an on-base percentage of .374, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .262 and slugging .432.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 60th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 11th and he is 65th in slugging.

Brandon Lowe has racked up 113 hits to lead his team. He has a batting average of .250 while slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 84th, his on-base percentage is 99th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Nick Gonzales has a .401 slugging percentage, which leads the Pirates.

Spencer Horwitz is hitting .262 with 12 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 43 walks.

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