Astros vs Mariners Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Houston Astros are playing the Seattle Mariners.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Astros vs Mariners Game Info

Houston Astros (62-60) vs. Seattle Mariners (57-65)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and Mariners.TV

Astros vs Mariners Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: HOU: (-126) | SEA: (+108)

HOU: (-126) | SEA: (+108) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200)

HOU: -1.5 (+164) | SEA: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (+100) | Under: (-122)

Astros vs Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-6, 3.09 ERA vs George Kirby (Mariners) - 8-9, 3.68 ERA

The Astros will give the ball to Peter Lambert (8-6, 3.09 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with George Kirby (8-9, 3.68 ERA). Lambert and his team are 12-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Lambert's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mariners have gone 7-15-0 against the spread when Kirby starts. The Mariners have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Kirby starts this season.

Astros vs Mariners Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Astros win (50.8%)

Astros vs Mariners Moneyline

Seattle is a +108 underdog on the moneyline, while Houston is a -126 favorite at home.

Astros vs Mariners Spread

The Astros are hosting the Mariners and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Astros are +164 to cover the runline, with the Mariners being -200.

Astros vs Mariners Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Astros-Mariners on Aug. 14, with the over at +100 and the under at -122.

Bet on Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners on FanDuel today!

Astros vs Mariners Betting Trends

The Astros have won in 25, or 52.1%, of the 48 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This season Houston has been victorious 15 times in 31 chances when named as a favorite of at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Astros have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 65 of 122 chances this season.

The Astros have posted a record of 60-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Mariners have compiled a 6-14 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 30% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer, Seattle has a record of 3-5 (37.5%).

The Mariners have had an over/under set by bookmakers 121 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-57-6).

The Mariners have a 42-79-0 record ATS this season (covering just 34.7% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has 140 hits and an OBP of .436 to go with a slugging percentage of .621. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season. He has a .322 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified hitters, he is first in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .254 with 21 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 46 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Among qualifying hitters, he is 74th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .236/.316/.449.

Jeremy Pena has been key for Houston with 85 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .474.

Mariners Player Leaders

Randy Arozarena has accumulated 116 hits with a .370 on-base percentage and a .452 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Mariners. He's batting .276.

Including all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average puts him 33rd, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Arozarena hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .158 with two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

Josh Naylor is batting .264 with 17 doubles, 10 home runs and 39 walks. He's slugging .372 with an on-base percentage of .331.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 56th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 121st in slugging percentage.

Julio Rodriguez is hitting .257 with 16 doubles, 19 home runs and 39 walks.

Cole Young is slugging .404 to lead his team.

Astros vs Mariners Head to Head

5/14/2026: 8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/13/2026: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-3 HOU (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/12/2026: 10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

10-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/11/2026: 3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/13/2026: 6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/12/2026: 6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

6-1 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/11/2026: 8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

8-7 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/10/2026: 9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-6 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 9/20/2025: 6-4 SEA (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

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