Tigers vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 14

Odds updated as of 1:11 a.m.

On Friday in MLB, the Detroit Tigers are up against the Chicago White Sox.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding this matchup.

Tigers vs White Sox Game Info

Detroit Tigers (60-61) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-58)

Date: Friday, August 14, 2026

Friday, August 14, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and CHSN

Tigers vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: DET: (-154) | CHW: (+130)

DET: (-154) | CHW: (+130) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162)

DET: -1.5 (+134) | CHW: +1.5 (-162) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Tigers vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA vs Sean Newcomb (White Sox) - 1-3, 2.66 ERA

The Tigers will give the ball to Jackson Jobe (1-0, 0.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the White Sox will counter with Sean Newcomb (1-3, 2.66 ERA). Jobe helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Jobe's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Newcomb has started only one game with a set spread, which the White Sox failed to cover. The White Sox were named the moneyline underdog for one Newcomb start this season -- they lost.

Tigers vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (59.6%)

Tigers vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Tigers-White Sox, Detroit is the favorite at -154, and Chicago is +130 playing on the road.

Tigers vs White Sox Spread

The Tigers are hosting the White Sox and are favored by 1.5 runs (+134 to cover) on the runline. Chicago is -162 to cover.

An over/under of 8.5 has been set for Tigers-White Sox on Aug. 14, with the over being -122 and the under +100.

Bet on Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox on FanDuel today!

Tigers vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Tigers have come away with 37 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Detroit has been victorious 10 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 52 of their 119 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Tigers are 63-56-0 against the spread in their 119 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The White Sox have put together a 42-46 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 47.7% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Chicago has gone 11-15 (42.3%).

The White Sox have played in 117 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-1).

The White Sox have a 68-49-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.1% of the time).

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle leads Detroit with an OBP of .390, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .426. He's batting .286 on the season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 70th in slugging.

Dillon Dingler leads Detroit in total hits (113) this season while batting .264 with 51 extra-base hits. He's slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is 56th in batting average, 79th in on-base percentage and 13th in slugging in the majors.

Spencer Torkelson has collected 96 base hits, an OBP of .322 and a slugging percentage of .428 this season.

Torkelson has picked up a hit in seven straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .368 with three doubles, six walks and eight RBIs.

Colt Keith is batting .265 with a .319 OBP and 31 RBI for Detroit this season.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has accumulated 102 hits, a team-high for the White Sox. He's batting .232 and slugging .467 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 113th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 57th and he is 34th in slugging.

Chase Meidroth's .418 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .356.

He is 31st in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Sam Antonacci has accumulated a team-high .368 on-base percentage.

Munetaka Murakami has 12 doubles, 26 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .234.

Tigers vs White Sox Head to Head

6/21/2026: 5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/20/2026: 4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/19/2026: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2026: 2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

2-1 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/30/2026: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/29/2026: 4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 CHW (Favorite: White Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/7/2025: 6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-4 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 9/6/2025: 6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

6-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 9/5/2025: 7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

7-5 CHW (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 8/13/2025: 1-0 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

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