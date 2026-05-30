Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 30

Odds updated as of 9:12 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the New York Yankees taking on the Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (35-22) vs. Athletics (27-30)

Date: Saturday, May 30, 2026

Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and YES

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-148) | OAK: (+126)

NYY: (-148) | OAK: (+126) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130)

NYY: -1.5 (+108) | OAK: +1.5 (-130) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ryan Weathers (Yankees) - 2-2, 3.14 ERA vs J.T. Ginn (Athletics) - 2-3, 3.19 ERA

The Yankees will look to Ryan Weathers (2-2) versus the Athletics and J.T. Ginn (2-3). Weathers and his team have a record of 4-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Weathers starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 5-4. The Athletics have gone 5-4-0 ATS in Ginn's nine starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have a 4-1 record in Ginn's five starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (54.5%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

The Yankees vs Athletics moneyline has the Yankees as a -148 favorite, while the Athletics are a +126 underdog at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Yankees are +108 to cover, while the Athletics are -130 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

An over/under of 9.5 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on May 30, with the over being -115 and the under -105.

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Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have been victorious in 32, or 64%, of the 50 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year, the Yankees have won 19 of 28 games when listed as at least -148 or better on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in 23 of their 54 games with a total this season.

In 54 games with a line this season, the Yankees have a mark of 28-26-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have gone 19-18 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.4% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +126 or longer, the Athletics have a record of 7-8 (46.7%).

The Athletics have played in 57 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 27 times (27-29-1).

The Athletics have a 27-30-0 record ATS this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in OBP (.393), slugging percentage (.654) and total hits (57) this season. He has a .303 batting average.

He is 12th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging among qualified hitters in the majors.

Rice has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .429 with three doubles, a triple, a home run, two walks and six RBIs.

Cody Bellinger has 13 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .271 and slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .373.

He ranks 47th in batting average, 26th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Aaron Judge has collected 52 base hits, an OBP of .380 and a slugging percentage of .549 this season.

Trent Grisham has been key for New York with 38 hits, an OBP of .327 plus a slugging percentage of .389.

Grisham has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Athletics Player Leaders

Nick Kurtz a has .427 on-base percentage to lead the Athletics. He's batting .274 while slugging .473.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average is 42nd, his on-base percentage is first, and he is 40th in slugging.

Shea Langeliers' 62 hits and .533 slugging percentage both lead his team. He has a batting average of .292 with an on-base percentage of .363.

His batting average ranks 21st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 18th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .212 with 16 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 25 walks.

Carlos Cortes is batting .333 with eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 19 walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

5/29/2026: 8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/9/2026: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/8/2026: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 4/7/2026: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 6/29/2025: 12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

12-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/28/2025: 7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

7-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/27/2025: 3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

3-0 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 5/11/2025: 12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

12-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/10/2025: 11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

11-7 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/9/2025: 10-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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