Yankees vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 3:25 PM

The New York Yankees are among the MLB teams busy on Wednesday, up against the Oakland Athletics.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Yankees vs Athletics Game Info

New York Yankees (16-8) vs. Oakland Athletics (9-15)

Date: Wednesday, April 24, 2024

Wednesday, April 24, 2024 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-230) | OAK: (+190)

NYY: (-230) | OAK: (+190) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110)

NYY: -1.5 (-110) | OAK: +1.5 (-110) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-100) | Under: (-122)

Yankees vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Clarke Schmidt (Yankees) - 1-0, 3.15 ERA vs Joseph Boyle (Athletics) - 1-3, 7.23 ERA

The Yankees will call on Clarke Schmidt (1-0) against the Athletics and Joseph Boyle (1-3). Schmidt's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Schmidt and his team have won each of the three games he's started as the moneyline favorite. The Athletics are 1-3-0 ATS in Boyle's four starts that had a set spread. The Athletics are 1-3 in Boyle's four starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Yankees vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (64.2%)

Yankees vs Athletics Moneyline

Oakland is the underdog, +190 on the moneyline, while New York is a -230 favorite at home.

Yankees vs Athletics Spread

The Yankees are hosting the Athletics and are favored by 1.5 runs (-110 to cover) on the runline. Oakland is -110 to cover.

Yankees vs Athletics Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Yankees-Athletics on April 24, with the over at -100 and the under at -122.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Oakland Athletics on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Yankees have come away with 10 wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

New York has played as a favorite of -230 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Yankees and their opponents have hit the over in eight of their 24 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Yankees are 10-14-0 against the spread in their 24 games that had a posted line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 22 total times this season. They've gone 7-15 in those games.

Oakland has played as a moneyline underdog of +190 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Athletics have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-12-1 record against the over/under.

The Athletics are 12-12-0 against the spread this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto leads New York with 29 hits and an OBP of .432, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .538. He's batting .319.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 17th in slugging.

Alex Verdugo is batting .247 with six doubles, two home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .395 with an on-base percentage of .347.

Among qualified hitters, he is 99th in batting average, 64th in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe has collected 25 base hits, an OBP of .367 and a slugging percentage of .402 this season.

Volpe enters this matchup with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .158 with an RBI.

Oswaldo Cabrera is batting .278 with a .312 OBP and 14 RBI for New York this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Abraham Toro has put up an on-base percentage of .293, a team-best for the Athletics. He's batting .232 and slugging .377.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 120th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Shea Langeliers' 12 hits pace his team. He has a batting average of .174 while slugging .406 with an on-base percentage of .234.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 171st, his on-base percentage ranks 178th, and he is 93rd in slugging.

Zachary Gelof is hitting .196 with two doubles, a triple, three home runs and seven walks.

Esteury Ruiz is hitting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs and three walks.

Yankees vs Athletics Head to Head

4/23/2024: 4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/22/2024: 2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

2-0 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/10/2023: 11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

11-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/9/2023: 10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

10-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 5/8/2023: 7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/29/2022: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 6/28/2022: 2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

2-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 6/27/2022: 9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

9-5 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245) 8/28/2022: 4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-1 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/27/2022: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!