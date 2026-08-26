Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Wednesday.

Here's what you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (74-57) vs. Houston Astros (66-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: Amazon Prime Video and SCHN

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-130) | HOU: (+110)

NYY: (-130) | HOU: (+110) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+160) | HOU: +1.5 (-194)

NYY: -1.5 (+160) | HOU: +1.5 (-194) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (+100)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Yankees) vs Peter Lambert (Astros) - 8-7, 0.00 ERA

The Astros will hand the ball to Lambert (8-7, 0.00), while the Yankees' starter for this game has not been announced. The Astros are 13-9-0 ATS in Lambert's 22 starts that had a set spread. The Astros have been the moneyline underdog in 11 of Lambert's starts this season, and they went 6-5 in those games.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (53.8%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Yankees-Astros, New York is the favorite at -130, and Houston is +110 playing on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Yankees are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Astros. The Yankees are +160 to cover the spread, while the Astros are -194.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Yankees-Astros contest on Aug. 26, with the over available at -122 and the under at +100.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 59, or 59%, of the 100 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year New York has won 43 of 76 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Yankees and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 54 of their 126 opportunities.

The Yankees have an against the spread record of 63-63-0 in 126 games with a line this season.

The Astros have gone 36-33 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 52.2% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +110 or longer, Houston has a 19-20 record (winning 48.7% of its games).

In the 132 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Astros, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-57-5).

The Astros have covered 47.7% of their games this season, going 63-69-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 20 doubles, three triples, 34 home runs and 65 walks while batting .249. He has an on-base percentage of .346 and a slugging percentage of .522.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 79th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Rice will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with four walks and three RBIs.

Luis Garcia leads New York with 120 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .554. He's batting .283 with an on-base percentage of .317.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 93rd in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Trent Grisham is batting .220 with a .419 slugging percentage and 56 RBI this year.

Cody Bellinger leads New York with an OBP of .348 this season while batting .258 with 55 walks and 54 runs scored.

Bellinger enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .306 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has accumulated an on-base percentage of .438, a slugging percentage of .618, and has 151 hits, all club-highs for the Astros (while batting .323).

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks first in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks first and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is hitting .261 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 53 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .356.

His batting average is 62nd among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 67th in slugging.

Christian Walker has 24 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 43 walks while batting .231.

Jeremy Pena is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 21 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

8/25/2026: 9-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

9-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 4/26/2026: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/24/2026: 12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

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