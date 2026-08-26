Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info
- Boston Red Sox (73-59) vs. Miami Marlins (67-66)
- Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida
- Coverage: Marlins.TV and NESN
Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | MIA: (+130)
- Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)
Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 16-3, 2.79 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.37 ERA
The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (16-3) versus the Marlins and Ryan Gusto (0-3). Gray and his team are 16-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Gusto's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.
Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Marlins win (53.6%)
Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Red Sox, Miami is the underdog at +130, and Boston is -154 playing on the road.
Red Sox vs Marlins Spread
- The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Boston is +112 to cover the runline.
Red Sox vs Marlins Over/Under
- The over/under for Red Sox-Marlins on Aug. 26 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.
Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!
Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (54.9%) in those games.
- Boston has a record of 17-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 60 of their 130 opportunities.
- In 130 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 64-66-0 against the spread.
- The Marlins have won 36.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-45).
- When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has a 5-16 record (winning just 23.8% of its games).
- In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-66-2).
- The Marlins have gone 67-64-0 ATS this season.
Red Sox Player Leaders
- Wilyer Abreu is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .460.
- Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Willson Contreras has 118 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .281 and slugging .526.
- Among qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.
- Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.458) powered by 51 extra-base hits.
- Rafaela enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two walks and two RBIs.
- Caleb Durbin has 12 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has totaled 158 hits with a .444 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .342.
- Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Xavier Edwards has a .365 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .383.
- Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 110th in slugging.
- Javier Sanoja is batting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.
- Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 66 walks while hitting .210.
Red Sox vs Marlins Head to Head
- 8/25/2026: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 8/24/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 8/17/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 8/16/2025: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
- 8/15/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)
- 7/4/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
- 7/3/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 7/2/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
- 6/29/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 6/28/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
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