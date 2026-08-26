Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (73-59) vs. Miami Marlins (67-66)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

BOS: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134)

BOS: -1.5 (+112) | MIA: +1.5 (-134) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray (Red Sox) - 16-3, 2.79 ERA vs Ryan Gusto (Marlins) - 0-3, 4.37 ERA

The Red Sox will give the nod to Sonny Gray (16-3) versus the Marlins and Ryan Gusto (0-3). Gray and his team are 16-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Gray's team has a record of 14-6 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Marlins have a 6-6-0 ATS record in Gusto's 12 starts with a set spread. The Marlins have been the moneyline underdog in eight of Gusto's starts this season, and they went 5-3 in those games.

Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (53.6%)

Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Marlins-Red Sox, Miami is the underdog at +130, and Boston is -154 playing on the road.

Red Sox vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-134 to cover), and Boston is +112 to cover the runline.

The over/under for Red Sox-Marlins on Aug. 26 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 91 games this year and have walked away with the win 50 times (54.9%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 17-9 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox's games have gone over the total in 60 of their 130 opportunities.

In 130 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 64-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 36.6% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-45).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, Miami has a 5-16 record (winning just 23.8% of its games).

In the 131 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Marlins, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 63 times (63-66-2).

The Marlins have gone 67-64-0 ATS this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu is hitting .254 with 28 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .333 while slugging .460.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 72nd, his on-base percentage ranks 67th, and he is 39th in slugging.

Willson Contreras has 118 hits and an OBP of .390, both of which lead the Red Sox this season. He's batting .281 and slugging .526.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and ninth in slugging percentage.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.458) powered by 51 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .364 with two walks and two RBIs.

Caleb Durbin has 12 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .254 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has totaled 158 hits with a .444 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .306 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average places him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 51st in slugging.

Xavier Edwards has a .365 OBP to lead his team. He has a batting average of .286 while slugging .383.

Including all qualified players, his batting average puts him 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 110th in slugging.

Javier Sanoja is batting .275 with 27 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 66 walks while hitting .210.

Red Sox vs Marlins Head to Head

8/25/2026: 7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

7-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 8/24/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/17/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/16/2025: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/3/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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