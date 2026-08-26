Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26
Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.
In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (64-69) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-74)
- Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026
- Time: 7:07 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET and Royals.TV
Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | KC: (+112)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-200)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)
Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles (Blue Jays) - 5-2, 3.02 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-1, 1.58 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Spencer Miles (5-2) to the mound, while Randy Dobnak (2-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Miles and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miles' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Dobnak's starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Dobnak's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.
Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.4%)
Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline
- Kansas City is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -132 favorite at home.
Blue Jays vs Royals Spread
- The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Royals are -200 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +162.
Blue Jays vs Royals Over/Under
- Blue Jays versus Royals on Aug. 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.
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Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- This season Toronto has been victorious 18 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
- The Blue Jays are 63-67-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Royals have won 33 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.8%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Kansas City has gone 16-29 (35.6%).
- In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-3).
- The Royals have covered 51.6% of their games this season, going 66-62-0 against the spread.
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Ernie Clement leads Toronto with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.
- Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335. He's batting .262 and slugging .354.
- Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.
- Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 108 hits. He is batting .229 this season and 46 of his hits have gone for extra bases.
- George Springer has been key for Toronto with 89 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .390.
Royals Player Leaders
- Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .285.
- Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.
- Jac Caglianone's 120 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .328.
- He is currently 30th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
- Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks while batting .222.
- Carter Jensen has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .219.
Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head
- 8/25/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 9/21/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)
- 9/20/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)
- 9/19/2025: 20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 8/3/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)
- 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)
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