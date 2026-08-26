Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Kansas City Royals.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (64-69) vs. Kansas City Royals (59-74)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Royals.TV

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-132) | KC: (+112)

TOR: (-132) | KC: (+112) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-200)

TOR: -1.5 (+162) | KC: +1.5 (-200) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Miles (Blue Jays) - 5-2, 3.02 ERA vs Randy Dobnak (Royals) - 2-1, 1.58 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Spencer Miles (5-2) to the mound, while Randy Dobnak (2-1) will get the nod for the Royals. Miles and his team are 1-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Miles' team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Royals have a 6-1-0 record against the spread in Dobnak's starts. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in six of Dobnak's starts this season, and they went 3-3 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.4%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +112 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -132 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are +1.5 on the run line against the Blue Jays. The Royals are -200 to cover, and the Blue Jays are +162.

Blue Jays versus Royals on Aug. 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Toronto has been victorious 18 times in 34 chances when named as a favorite of at least -132 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 63-67-0 against the spread in their 130 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 33 of the 85 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (38.8%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +112 or longer, Kansas City has gone 16-29 (35.6%).

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Royals, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-3).

The Royals have covered 51.6% of their games this season, going 66-62-0 against the spread.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with a slugging percentage of .401, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .308.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 107th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 116 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .335. He's batting .262 and slugging .354.

Among all qualifying hitters, he ranks 58th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 126th in slugging percentage.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto with 108 hits. He is batting .229 this season and 46 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

George Springer has been key for Toronto with 89 hits, an OBP of .317 plus a slugging percentage of .390.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up a team-high OBP (.363) and slugging percentage (.456). He's batting .285.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 21st in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 44th in slugging percentage.

Jac Caglianone's 120 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 30th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 20 walks while batting .222.

Carter Jensen has 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 51 walks while hitting .219.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

8/25/2026: 5-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 9/21/2025: 8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

8-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/20/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 9/19/2025: 20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/3/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

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