Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The MLB's Wednesday schedule includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the New York Mets.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (81-51) vs. New York Mets (60-72)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Citi Field -- Queens, New York

Citi Field -- Queens, New York Coverage: SNY and Brewers.TV

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIL: (-154) | NYM: (+130)

MIL: (-154) | NYM: (+130) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134)

MIL: -1.5 (+112) | NYM: +1.5 (-134) Total: 8 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Dustin May (Brewers) - 6-8, 4.57 ERA vs Robert Stock (Mets) - 0-2, 5.40 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Brewers will send Dustin May (6-8) to the mound, while Robert Stock (0-2) will answer the bell for the Mets. May's team is 12-12-0 against the spread this season in his starts. May's team is 6-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Mets have gone 2-2-0 ATS in Stock's four starts with a set spread. The Mets have a 1-2 record in Stock's three starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Brewers win (60%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Milwaukee is the favorite, -154 on the moneyline, while New York is a +130 underdog despite being at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at +1.5 on the runline against the Brewers. The Mets are -134 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are +112.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

The Brewers-Mets game on Aug. 26 has been given an over/under of 8 runs. The over is set at -120 and the under at -102.

Bet on Milwaukee Brewers vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been victorious in 64, or 64%, of the 100 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Milwaukee has been victorious 29 times in 45 chances when named as a favorite of at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Brewers and their opponents have hit the over in 55 of their 132 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Brewers have an against the spread record of 68-64-0 in 132 games with a line this season.

The Mets have gone 19-37 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 33.9% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer, New York has gone 2-13 (13.3%).

The Mets have played in 128 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-65-7).

The Mets have collected a 59-69-0 record ATS this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Brice Turang has 28 doubles, three triples, 16 home runs and 70 walks while hitting .259. He has an on-base percentage of .352 and a slugging percentage of .430.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 64th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 64th in slugging.

Jake Bauers leads Milwaukee with 109 hits and an OBP of .382 this season. He's batting .272 and slugging .501.

He ranks 38th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging in the major leagues.

William Contreras leads Milwaukee in slugging percentage (.397) powered by 34 extra-base hits.

Contreras has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with three doubles, two walks and two RBIs.

Jackson Chourio has been key for Milwaukee with 111 hits, an OBP of .339 plus a slugging percentage of .458.

Mets Player Leaders

Carson Benge has racked up an on-base percentage of .342 and has 134 hits, both team-best numbers for the Mets. He's batting .282 and slugging .431.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 62nd in slugging.

Benge brings a five-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is hitting .524 with a double, two home runs, a walk and four RBIs.

Bo Bichette is slugging .393 to pace his team. He has a batting average of .265 with an on-base percentage of .311.

Including all qualified players, he is 50th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 99th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has eight doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 35 walks while hitting .239.

Marcus Semien is batting .211 with 10 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

8/25/2026: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/22/2026: 4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

4-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 7/21/2026: 4-0 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/20/2026: 8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 8/10/2025: 7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/9/2025: 7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

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