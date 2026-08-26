Guardians vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 11:12 p.m.

MLB action on Wednesday includes the Cleveland Guardians facing the Los Angeles Angels.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Guardians vs Angels Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (66-66) vs. Los Angeles Angels (52-80)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: ABTV and CleGuardians.TV

Guardians vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CLE: (-140) | LAA: (+130)

CLE: (-140) | LAA: (+130) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140)

CLE: -1.5 (+116) | LAA: +1.5 (-140) Total: 7 -- Over: (-112) | Under: (-108)

Guardians vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 9-7, 3.73 ERA vs Grayson Rodriguez (Angels) - 4-5, 6.41 ERA

The probable starters are Joey Cantillo (9-7) for the Guardians and Grayson Rodriguez (4-5) for the Angels. Cantillo and his team are 17-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Cantillo's team is 8-5 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Angels are 7-7-0 ATS in Rodriguez's 14 starts that had a set spread. The Angels have a 4-9 record in Rodriguez's 13 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Guardians vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (51.6%)

Guardians vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Guardians vs. Angels reveal Cleveland as the favorite (-140) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+130) despite being the home team.

Guardians vs Angels Spread

The Angels are at +1.5 on the runline against the Guardians. The Angels are -140 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are +116.

Guardians vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Guardians versus Angels contest on Aug. 26 has been set at 7, with -112 odds on the over and -108 odds on the under.

Bet on Cleveland Guardians vs. Los Angeles Angels on FanDuel today!

Guardians vs Angels Betting Trends

The Guardians have been victorious in 37, or 50%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cleveland has come away with a win 15 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -140 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Guardians have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 60 of 126 chances this season.

The Guardians have posted a record of 61-65-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 38 of the 104 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (36.5%).

Los Angeles has a 21-33 record (winning just 38.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Angels have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 52 times (52-76-3).

The Angels have covered 51.9% of their games this season, going 68-63-0 against the spread.

Guardians Player Leaders

Chase DeLauter has 119 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .450, both of which are best among Cleveland hitters this season. He has a .288 batting average and an on-base percentage of .363.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he is 14th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

Jose Ramirez has 20 doubles, 10 home runs and 54 walks. He's batting .235 and slugging .374 with an on-base percentage of .334.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 108th in batting average, 66th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage.

Ramirez heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with an RBI.

Steven Kwan has 113 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .371.

Kwan takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .286 with five walks and two RBIs.

Brayan Rocchio has 10 home runs, 53 RBI and a batting average of .247 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Mike Trout a has .381 on-base percentage to lead the Angels. He's batting .240 while slugging .433.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 99th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is eighth and he is 62nd in slugging.

Trout heads into this matchup on a three-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Zach Neto has racked up 121 hits while slugging .434. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .237 with an on-base percentage of .316.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 97th in on-base percentage and 60th in slugging percentage in MLB.

Vaughn Grissom is batting .245 with 18 doubles, seven home runs and 23 walks.

Moises Ballesteros has nine doubles, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .214.

Guardians vs Angels Head to Head

8/24/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 5/13/2026: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/12/2026: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 5/11/2026: 7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

7-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 6/1/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/31/2025: 7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/30/2025: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/6/2025: 6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/5/2025: 10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 LAA (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/4/2025: 8-6 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

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