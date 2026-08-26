Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 26

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

The Washington Nationals will face the Colorado Rockies in MLB action on Wednesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this matchup.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (62-72) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-81)

Date: Wednesday, August 26, 2026

Wednesday, August 26, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Rockies.TV

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-120) | COL: (+102)

WSH: (-120) | COL: (+102) Spread: WSH: +1.5 (-205) | COL: -1.5 (+168)

WSH: +1.5 (-205) | COL: -1.5 (+168) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matt Waldron (Nationals) - 1-2, 7.54 ERA vs Tanner Gordon (Rockies) - 0-4, 5.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Nationals will send Matt Waldron (1-2) to the mound, while Tanner Gordon (0-4) will get the nod for the Rockies. Waldron's team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Waldron's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Rockies have a 2-4-0 record against the spread in Gordon's starts. The Rockies have a 2-4 record in Gordon's six starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (63.4%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Nationals, Colorado is the underdog at +102, and Washington is -120 playing at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Nationals. The Rockies are +168 to cover, while the Nationals are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Nationals-Rockies contest on Aug. 26, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

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Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have been chosen as favorites in 25 games this year and have walked away with the win 13 times (52%) in those games.

Washington has a record of 11-6 when favored by -120 or more this year.

The Nationals and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 130 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Nationals are 72-58-0 against the spread in their 130 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies have been the moneyline underdog 125 total times this season. They've gone 48-77 in those games.

Colorado has a record of 44-75 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +102 or longer (37%).

The Rockies have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times this season for a 62-64-3 record against the over/under.

The Rockies are 68-61-0 ATS this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .525, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .276 batting average and an on-base percentage of .352.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, he ranks 30th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 10th in slugging.

Daylen Lile is batting .249 with 25 doubles, five triples, 17 home runs and 31 walks, while slugging .418 with an on-base percentage of .297.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 79th, his on-base percentage 121st, and his slugging percentage 79th.

Lile has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .429 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBIs.

Jacob Young has collected 89 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Young takes a two-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .200 with two doubles and two walks.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .282 with a .322 OBP and 43 RBI for Washington this season.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is batting .292 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .479 with an on-base percentage of .333.

He is 10th in batting average, 67th in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

McCarthy hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks.

TJ Rumfield has a .371 OBP while slugging .437. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .286.

Including all qualified players, he is 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage.

Hunter Goodman has totaled 105 hits, a team-best for the Rockies.

Willi Castro is hitting .264 with 20 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/25/2026: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/24/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/22/2026: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2026: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

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