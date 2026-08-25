Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Tuesday.

Before checking out the MLB betting lines on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (74-56) vs. Houston Astros (65-66)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium -- The Bronx, New York Coverage: YES and SCHN

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-142) | HOU: (+120)

NYY: (-142) | HOU: (+120) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170)

NYY: -1.5 (+140) | HOU: +1.5 (-170) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 8-6, 4.43 ERA vs Ethan Pecko (Astros) - 0-0, 4.91 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (8-6) to the mound, while Ethan Pecko will answer the bell for the Astros. When Warren starts, his team is 13-10-0 against the spread this season. Warren's team has a record of 12-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. Pecko has started just one game with a set spread, which the Astros failed to cover. The Astros have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Pecko starts this season.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (62.5%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Houston is a +120 underdog on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Astros are at the Yankees, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Astros are +140 to cover the spread, and the Yankees are -170.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

Yankees versus Astros on Aug. 25 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have won in 59, or 59.6%, of the 99 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

New York has a record of 34-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -142 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 53 of 125 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 63-62-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have won 35 of the 68 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (51.5%).

Houston is 9-13 (winning 40.9% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Astros have played in 131 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 69 times (69-57-5).

The Astros have covered 47.3% of their games this season, going 62-69-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice leads New York in slugging percentage (.525) thanks to 57 extra-base hits. He has a .249 batting average and an on-base percentage of .345.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 80th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 12th in slugging.

Luis Garcia leads New York in slugging percentage (.542) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .277 with an on-base percentage of .312.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters.

Trent Grisham has 85 hits this season and has a slash line of .221/.317/.422.

Cody Bellinger has 98 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .349.

Bellinger heads into this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .353 with three doubles, five walks and two RBIs.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has racked up 148 hits with a .436 on-base percentage and a .613 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the Astros. He's batting .320.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him second, his on-base percentage is first, and he is first in slugging.

Isaac Paredes is batting .260 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 51 walks. He's slugging .428 with an on-base percentage of .354.

He is currently 63rd in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage and 65th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Christian Walker is hitting .233 with 24 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 43 walks.

Jeremy Pena is hitting .284 with 15 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 21 walks.

Yankees vs Astros Head to Head

4/26/2026: 7-4 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

7-4 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 4/25/2026: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/24/2026: 12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

12-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/4/2025: 8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

8-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/3/2025: 8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/2/2025: 7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-1 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/10/2025: 7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

7-1 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 8/9/2025: 5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

5-4 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 8/8/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 5/9/2024: 4-3 HOU (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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