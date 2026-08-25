Rays vs Tigers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Tampa Bay Rays will face the Detroit Tigers in MLB action on Tuesday.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Rays vs Tigers Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays (78-53) vs. Detroit Tigers (61-70)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: DSN and Rays.TV

Rays vs Tigers Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TB: (-126) | DET: (+108)

TB: (-126) | DET: (+108) Spread: TB: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164)

TB: -1.5 (+136) | DET: +1.5 (-164) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Rays vs Tigers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Ian Seymour (Rays) - 9-4, 4.17 ERA vs Jackson Jobe (Tigers) - 1-1, 4.50 ERA

The probable pitchers are Ian Seymour (9-4) for the Rays and Jackson Jobe (1-1) for the Tigers. Seymour and his team have a record of 7-3-0 against the spread when he starts. Seymour's team is 4-4 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Tigers are 2-1-0 against the spread when Jobe starts. The Tigers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Jobe start this season -- they lost.

Rays vs Tigers Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Rays win (58.7%)

Rays vs Tigers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Rays vs. Tigers reveal Tampa Bay as the favorite (-126) and Detroit as the underdog (+108) despite being the home team.

Rays vs Tigers Spread

The Tigers are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Tampa Bay is +136 to cover the runline.

Rays vs Tigers Over/Under

The over/under for Rays-Tigers on Aug. 25 is 7.5. The over is -118, and the under is -104.

Bet on Tampa Bay Rays vs. Detroit Tigers on FanDuel today!

Rays vs Tigers Betting Trends

The Rays have been victorious in 54, or 62.8%, of the 86 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Tampa Bay has won 39 of 62 games when listed as at least -126 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Rays have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 60 of 129 chances this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Rays have a mark of 72-57-0 against the spread.

The Tigers have a 22-30 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 42.3% of those games).

Detroit has gone 9-15 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +108 or longer (37.5%).

In the 129 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Tigers, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-70-3).

The Tigers have collected a 65-64-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50.4% of the time).

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero leads Tampa Bay with 138 hits, batting .277 this season with 56 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .364 and a slugging percentage of .531.

He ranks 30th in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and seventh in slugging among all qualifying hitters in baseball.

Caminero has recorded a base hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .282 with two doubles, two walks and six RBIs.

Yandy Diaz is slashing .305/.373/.466 this season and leads the Rays with an OPS of .839.

Among qualifiers, he ranks sixth in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .286 with a walk.

Liam Hicks has collected 114 base hits, an OBP of .372 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.

Hicks takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Jonathan Aranda is batting .280 with a .363 OBP and 78 RBI for Tampa Bay this season.

Aranda enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .188 with a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Tigers Player Leaders

Kevin McGonigle has a .384 on-base percentage and a .430 slugging percentage, both team-high numbers for the Tigers. He's batting .283.

He is 23rd in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 64th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Dillon Dingler paces his team with 117 hits. He has a batting average of .253 while slugging .483 with an on-base percentage of .319.

His batting average is 74th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 89th, and he is 25th in slugging.

Spencer Torkelson is hitting .221 with 22 doubles, 20 home runs and 57 walks.

Colt Keith has 16 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 28 walks while batting .266.

Rays vs Tigers Head to Head

8/24/2026: 4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

4-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -128, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/3/2026: 7-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-2 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/2/2026: 8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-0 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/1/2026: 10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

10-9 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/9/2025: 7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

7-3 TB (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/8/2025: 4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/7/2025: 5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

5-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/22/2025: 9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

9-3 DET (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 6/21/2025: 8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-3 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/26/2024: 4-3 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

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