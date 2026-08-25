Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (64-68) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-74)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 7:07 p.m. ET

7:07 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and Royals.TV

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-122) | KC: (+104)

TOR: (-122) | KC: (+104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168)

TOR: +1.5 (-205) | KC: -1.5 (+168) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 1-6, 7.40 ERA vs Seth Lugo (Royals) - 5-7, 4.71 ERA

The probable pitchers are Max Scherzer (1-6) for the Blue Jays and Seth Lugo (5-7) for the Royals. Scherzer's team is 3-8-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Scherzer's team is 1-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Royals have gone 14-12-0 against the spread when Lugo starts. The Royals have an 8-10 record in Lugo's 18 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Royals win (53.8%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Royals moneyline has Toronto as a -122 favorite, while Kansas City is a +104 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Royals are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Royals are +168 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -205 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Royals game on Aug. 25, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 63 games this year and have walked away with the win 34 times (54%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 24 times in 47 chances when named as a favorite of at least -122 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 66 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 63-66-0 against the spread in their 129 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have put together a 32-52 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.1% of those games).

Kansas City has a 22-37 record (winning just 37.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +104 or longer.

The Royals have played in 127 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-66-2).

The Royals have covered 51.2% of their games this season, going 65-62-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Ernie Clement leads Toronto with a slugging percentage of .402, fueled by 39 extra-base hits. He has a .284 batting average and an on-base percentage of .309.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 20th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 106th, and he is 90th in slugging.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto with an OBP of .335 this season while batting .262 with 47 walks and 62 runs scored. He's slugging .353.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 65th in on-base percentage and 127th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Kazuma Okamoto leads Toronto in total hits (108) this season, and 46 of those have gone for extra bases.

Okamoto has recorded at least one base hit in nine straight games. In his last 10 games he is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs, two walks and three RBIs.

George Springer is batting .240 with a .317 OBP and 41 RBI for Toronto this season.

Springer enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .375 with a double and three RBIs.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has racked up an on-base percentage of .363 and a slugging percentage of .459. Both lead the Royals. He's batting .287.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 18th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 24th and he is 43rd in slugging.

Witt hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a home run, three walks and an RBI.

Jac Caglianone's 120 hits lead his team. He has a batting average of .276 while slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .328.

He is currently 32nd in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Salvador Perez has 19 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .222.

Carter Jensen is batting .219 with 25 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 50 walks.

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