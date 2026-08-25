Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The MLB's Tuesday slate includes the Boston Red Sox taking on the Miami Marlins.

All the info you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Marlins Game Info

Boston Red Sox (72-59) vs. Miami Marlins (67-65)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

loanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: Marlins.TV and NESN

Red Sox vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-158) | MIA: (+134)

BOS: (-158) | MIA: (+134) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+105) | MIA: +1.5 (-126)

BOS: -1.5 (+105) | MIA: +1.5 (-126) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Red Sox vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Payton Tolle (Red Sox) - 8-6, 3.08 ERA vs TBA (Marlins)

The Red Sox will look to Payton Tolle (8-6), while the Marlins' starter has not yet been announced. Tolle's team is 8-13-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Tolle's team has a record of 9-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline.

Red Sox vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (52.5%)

Red Sox vs Marlins Moneyline

Boston is the favorite, -158 on the moneyline, while Miami is a +134 underdog despite being at home.

Red Sox vs Marlins Spread

The Marlins are +1.5 on the spread (-126 to cover), and Boston is +105 to cover the runline.

A total of 7.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Marlins game on Aug. 25, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Red Sox have been chosen as favorites in 90 games this year and have walked away with the win 49 times (54.4%) in those games.

Boston has a record of 15-8 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -158 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 59 of their 129 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 129 games with a line this season, the Red Sox have a mark of 63-66-0 against the spread.

The Marlins have won 37.1% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (26-44).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +134 or longer, Miami has gone 4-12 (25%).

The Marlins have played in 130 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-66-2).

The Marlins have a 67-63-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51.5% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Wilyer Abreu has 28 doubles, four triples, 22 home runs and 60 walks while batting .256. He has an on-base percentage of .336 and a slugging percentage of .465.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 68th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 36th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads the Red Sox in OBP (.390) and total hits (116) this season. He's batting .280 while slugging .528.

His batting average is 24th among qualified players, his on-base percentage fourth, and his slugging percentage 11th.

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston in slugging percentage (.461) powered by 51 extra-base hits.

Rafaela enters this game with four games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is batting .318 with two walks and two RBIs.

Caleb Durbin is batting .255 with a .324 OBP and 62 RBI for Boston this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has put up a team-high slugging percentage (.446) and leads the Marlins in hits (157). He's batting .307 and with an on-base percentage of .344.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks fourth in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has a .363 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .284 while slugging .380.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 20th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 110th in slugging percentage.

Javier Sanoja is hitting .276 with 27 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 20 walks.

Jakob Marsee has 14 doubles, five triples, eight home runs and 66 walks while hitting .210.

Red Sox vs Marlins Head to Head

8/24/2026: 4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/17/2025: 5-3 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-3 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/16/2025: 7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 8/15/2025: 2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

2-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 7/4/2024: 6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-5 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 7/3/2024: 7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

7-2 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/2/2024: 8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

8-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 6/29/2023: 2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-0 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2023: 6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-2 MIA (Favorite: Marlins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/27/2023: 10-1 MIA (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

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