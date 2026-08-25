Nationals vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 25

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The Tuesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Washington Nationals and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Nationals vs Rockies Game Info

Washington Nationals (62-71) vs. Colorado Rockies (50-81)

Date: Tuesday, August 25, 2026

Tuesday, August 25, 2026 Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

6:45 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and Rockies.TV

Nationals vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: WSH: (-144) | COL: (+122)

WSH: (-144) | COL: (+122) Spread: WSH: -1.5 (+136) | COL: +1.5 (-164)

WSH: -1.5 (+136) | COL: +1.5 (-164) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-104) | Under: (-118)

Nationals vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Alvarez (Nationals) - 2-5, 3.60 ERA vs TBA (Rockies)

Andrew Alvarez (2-5) take the hill for the Nationals in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starter. Alvarez's team is 5-6-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Alvarez starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-1.

Nationals vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nationals win (65%)

Nationals vs Rockies Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rockies-Nationals, Colorado is the underdog at +122, and Washington is -144 playing at home.

Nationals vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-164 to cover), and Washington is +136 to cover the runline.

Nationals vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Nationals-Rockies on Aug. 25, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Bet on Washington Nationals vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Nationals vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Nationals have come away with 13 wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Washington has been a -144 moneyline favorite on three occasions this season and won every time.

The Nationals' games have gone over the total in 66 of their 129 opportunities.

The Nationals are 72-57-0 against the spread in their 129 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rockies are 47-77 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 37.9% of those games).

Colorado has a record of 34-65 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +122 or longer (34.3%).

In the 128 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 62 times (62-63-3).

The Rockies have a 67-61-0 record ATS this season (covering 52.3% of the time).

Nationals Player Leaders

CJ Abrams leads Washington with a slugging percentage of .530, fueled by 58 extra-base hits. He has a .278 batting average and an on-base percentage of .354.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 39th, and he is ninth in slugging.

Abrams has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .190 with three doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Daylen Lile is batting .246 with 25 doubles, five triples, 16 home runs and 30 walks, while slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .294.

He is 85th in batting average, 125th in on-base percentage and 85th in slugging in MLB.

Lile heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .318 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and six RBIs.

Jacob Young has collected 88 base hits, an OBP of .312 and a slugging percentage of .395 this season.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .283 with a .323 OBP and 43 RBI for Washington this season.

Ruiz has safely hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Rockies Player Leaders

Jake McCarthy is hitting .294 with 26 doubles, seven triples, 13 home runs and 24 walks. He's slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .335.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him ninth, his on-base percentage is 65th, and he is 28th in slugging.

McCarthy enters this game on a three-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with three walks.

TJ Rumfield has a .370 OBP while slugging .439. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .287.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 18th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage and 55th in slugging percentage.

Willi Castro is hitting .264 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Mickey Moniak is batting .260 with 15 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 19 walks.

Nationals vs Rockies Head to Head

8/24/2026: 13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

13-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 7/22/2026: 8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-0 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/21/2026: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

8-7 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/20/2026: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/19/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/17/2025: 10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

10-6 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 6/16/2025: 6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-4 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 4/20/2025: 3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 COL (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/20/2025: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Rockies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/19/2025: 12-11 WSH (Favorite: Nationals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

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