Yankees vs Astros Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 24

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

The New York Yankees versus the Houston Astros is on the MLB schedule for Friday.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Yankees vs Astros Game Info

New York Yankees (16-9) vs. Houston Astros (10-16)

Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Friday, April 24, 2026 Time: 8:10 p.m. ET

8:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and YES

Yankees vs Astros Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: NYY: (-138) | HOU: (+118)

NYY: (-138) | HOU: (+118) Spread: NYY: -1.5 (+118) | HOU: +1.5 (-142)

NYY: -1.5 (+118) | HOU: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Yankees vs Astros Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Will Warren (Yankees) - 2-0, 2.49 ERA vs Lance McCullers (Astros) - 1-1, 6.20 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Will Warren (2-0) to the mound, while Lance McCullers (1-1) will take the ball for the Astros. Warren's team is 3-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Warren's team is 4-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Astros have a 2-2-0 record against the spread in McCullers' starts. The Astros were the moneyline underdog for two McCullers starts this season -- they split the games.

Yankees vs Astros Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Yankees win (57.5%)

Yankees vs Astros Moneyline

Houston is a +118 underdog on the moneyline, while New York is a -138 favorite on the road.

Yankees vs Astros Spread

The Yankees are at the Astros and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. Houston is -142 to cover.

Yankees vs Astros Over/Under

The over/under for the Yankees versus Astros game on April 24 has been set at 9, with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under.

Bet on New York Yankees vs. Houston Astros on FanDuel today!

Yankees vs Astros Betting Trends

The Yankees have been favorites in 21 games this season and have come away with the win 13 times (61.9%) in those contests.

This season New York has been victorious eight times in 14 chances when named as a favorite of at least -138 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Yankees have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in eight of 23 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 13-10-0 against the spread this season.

The Astros have been the underdog on the moneyline nine total times this season. They've finished 4-5 in those games.

Houston has gone 2-4 when playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer (33.3%).

The Astros have played in 26 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 18 times (18-8-0).

The Astros have covered only 38.5% of their games this season, going 10-16-0 ATS.

Yankees Player Leaders

Ben Rice has 23 hits and an OBP of .453 to go with a slugging percentage of .716. All three of those stats rank first among New York hitters this season. He has a .311 batting average, as well.

He ranks 15th in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in the majors.

Aaron Judge is hitting .242 with three doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks. He's slugging .571 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 95th in batting average, 45th in on-base percentage and 11th in slugging among qualified hitters.

Judge brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a home run, seven walks and three RBIs.

Cody Bellinger leads New York in slugging percentage (.435) powered by seven extra-base hits.

Trent Grisham is batting .167 with a .310 OBP and 14 RBI for New York this season.

Astros Player Leaders

Yordan Alvarez has an on-base percentage of .466, a slugging percentage of .779, and has 33 hits, all club-bests for the Astros (while batting .347).

He is first in batting average, first in on-base percentage and first in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Alvarez brings a nine-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with four doubles, five home runs, four walks and 12 RBIs.

Christian Walker is batting .264 with seven doubles, five home runs and 13 walks. He's slugging .505 with an on-base percentage of .358.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 33rd in slugging.

Jose Altuve is batting .255 with six doubles, three home runs and 15 walks.

Carlos Correa has six doubles, a home run and 12 walks while batting .284.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!