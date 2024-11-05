World Wide Technology Championship: Best Bets, Course Info, and Key Stats

After a week off, the PGA Tour is back for the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

El Cardonal, a Tiger Woods design, hosted for the first time last year, and Erik van Rooyen earned a two-shot victory.

van Rooyen, ranked 73rd in the Official World Golf Rankings, is back for this year's event. Among this field, van Rooyen ranks 10th in the OWGR, and only three golfers are inside the top-50 in the world: Cameron Young (33rd), Max Greyserman (40th), and Lucas Glover (47th).

Here's all you need to know for this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Event Info

El Cardonal Course Info

Data from GCSAA, PGA Tour, and data golf's course table unless otherwise noted.

Par : 72

: 72 Distance : 7,452 yards (long)

: 7,452 yards (long) Average Fairway Width : N/A (but wide)

: N/A (but wide) Average Green Size : 8,300 square feet (large)

: 8,300 square feet (large) Green Type : Paspalum

: Paspalum Stimpmeter : 11 to 12

: 11 to 12 Recent Winning Scores : -27

: -27 Recent Cut Lines: -5

El Cardonal Course Key Stats

With just one year of data -- and a glaring lack of ShotLink data and a lot of general data -- we can't sink our teeth into El Cardonal as much as most courses.

With that said, a mix of short hitters and long hitters peppered the top of the leaderboard last year.

We're dealing with wide fairways that aren't penalizing if missed, and massive greens level the playing field.

van Rooyen was T3 in putting average last year. The two golfers who finished T2 behind van Rooyen last year were Matt Kuchar (1st in putting average) and Camilo Villegas (T7 in putting average). Now, descriptive putting data will virtually always correlate strongly to finishing position.

As far as greens in regulation go, we saw that matter a lot, too. Justin Suh led in GIR and finished solo 4th for the event.

Basically, driving stats aren't going to decide this one. It'll be irons and then converting on those birdie chances, so I want iron players and putters this week.

World Wide Technology Championship Best Bets

These picks stand out relative to their FanDuel Sportsbook golf betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats cited below originate at datagolf and reference ranks relative to the field over the past 50 rounds unless otherwise noted.

Doug Ghim

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+2200)

To Finish Top 10 (+250)

To Finish Top 20 (+115)

I'm going against the grain for this first target -- not in the sense that he's not one of the favorites but rather in the sense that his putting isn't where I really want it to be.

Ghim ranks 97th in this field in strokes gained: putting over the last 50 rounds -- but is 2nd in approach and 15th off the tee to be the field's best ball-striker. Leading this field in ball-striking should lead to birdie chances this week, and then Ghim's putter will be tested.

With that said, this is an uncommon putting surface (paspalum), which can help level things out, and Ghim did finish T15 here last year with roughly average putting versus the field. He ranked T6 in greens in regulation here a year ago.

J.J. Spaun

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+2800)

To Finish Top 10 (+300)

To Finish Top 20 (+130)

Not many golfers in this field enter with great iron play and putting, so the few who do both well (or relatively well) deserve a closer look.

J.J. Spaun ranks 5th in this field in strokes gained: approach over the last 50 rounds after adjusting for field strength and is 35th in strokes gained: putting.

Spaun most recently finished T6 at the ZOZO Championship and has gained strokes from approach play in nine of his last 10 starts. At the ZOZO, Spaun finished top 15 in both SG:APP and SG:PUTT.

He did play here a year ago, finishing T67 while in similar form to what he is now. He was bottom-10 in putting average, however. Perhaps it'll prove a poor course fit, but Spaun's game should translate here.

Austin Eckroat

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+4000)

To Finish Top 10 (+400)

To Finish Top 20 (+180)

Austin Eckroat has lost strokes putting in two straight events, both T46 finishes at the Shriners and the BMW Championship. Prior to that, he gained in four straight for a T66 at The Open, a missed cut at the 3M Open, a solo-6th at the Wyndham Championship, and a T18 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

He's gained with approach in four straight and in 10 of his last 12. Ultimately, he enters this week ranked 14th in SG:APP and 9th in SG:OTT to rank as the 7th-best ball-striker over a 50-round sample leading in.

The putting is a bit of a negative yet not egregious (-0.13 strokes gained per round), and he finished T23 here last year while ranking second-to-last in putting average but T6 in greens in regulation.

Adam Svensson

Odds To Win World Wide Technology Championship (+5000)

To Finish Top 10 (+450)

To Finish Top 20 (+200)

Again, I'm mentioning a poor putter in Adam Svensson, but my model is showing value on him at a 50/1 number. Svensson is ranked 95th in SG:PUTT the last 50 rounds but 33rd off the tee, 13th in approach, and 4th around the green to be the field's second-best tee-to-green player.

Svensson was T45 here last year with average putting and greens in regulation. We should probably anticipate the GIR number improves based on his long-term T2G play.

Average putting with top-5 or top-10 tee-to-green numbers are really all we're seeking here.

