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MLB

World Series Odds Update: How Big of Favorites Are the Dodgers?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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World Series Odds Update: How Big of Favorites Are the Dodgers?

The MLB season is past the halfway point.

As we get close to the trade deadline, which teams have the best shot to win it all?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the teams with the best World Series odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

World Series Odds 2026

Full World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Series 2026 Winner
Los Angeles Dodgers
New York Yankees
Milwaukee Brewers
Atlanta Braves
Seattle Mariners
Philadelphia Phillies
Tampa Bay Rays
Boston Red Sox
Chicago Cubs
Texas Rangers
Cleveland Guardians
Chicago White Sox
Detroit Tigers
Houston Astros
Baltimore Orioles
Pittsburgh Pirates
Arizona Diamondbacks
San Diego Padres
Minnesota Twins
Toronto Blue Jays
St. Louis Cardinals
Miami Marlins
Washington Nationals
Cincinnati Reds
Colorado Rockies
Athletics
Kansas City Royals
San Francisco Giants
Los Angeles Angels
New York Mets

View more odds in Sportsbook

Odds/lines subject to change

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Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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