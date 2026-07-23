World Series Odds Update: How Big of Favorites Are the Dodgers?

The MLB season is past the halfway point.

As we get close to the trade deadline, which teams have the best shot to win it all?

According to FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, here are the teams with the best World Series odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

World Series Odds 2026

Full World Series odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

World Series 2026 Winner World Series 2026 Winner Los Angeles Dodgers +165 New York Yankees +500 Milwaukee Brewers +950 Atlanta Braves +1000 Seattle Mariners +1300 Philadelphia Phillies +1400 Tampa Bay Rays +1800 Boston Red Sox +2200 Chicago Cubs +2500 Texas Rangers +2700 Cleveland Guardians +3000 Chicago White Sox +3500 Detroit Tigers +5000 Houston Astros +5500 Baltimore Orioles +7000 Pittsburgh Pirates +7000 Arizona Diamondbacks +8000 San Diego Padres +10000 Minnesota Twins +12500 Toronto Blue Jays +12500 St. Louis Cardinals +20000 Miami Marlins +30000 Washington Nationals +40000 Cincinnati Reds +50000 Colorado Rockies +50000 Athletics +50000 Kansas City Royals +50000 San Francisco Giants +50000 Los Angeles Angels +50000 New York Mets +50000 View more odds in Sportsbook

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which MLB bets stand out to you ahead of the season? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.