MLB Props Today: 3 MLB Player Prop Bets for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Top MLB Player Props at a Glance

Ozzie Albies 2+ Hits/Runs/RBI (-130)

JJ Wetherholt 2+ H/R/RBI (-125)

Troy Melton Over 5.5 Strikeouts (-104)

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips each day -- from home runs to strikeouts to total bases and much more.

Here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.as well as our MLB projections.

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

What are the top MLB home run picks for today?

MLB Player Prop Bets Today: MLB Props for Thursday

Padres vs. Braves, 12:16 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Ozzie Albies -140 View more odds in Sportsbook

I really like this spot today for the Atlanta Braves, who have an early start on Thursday. It’s hot in Atlanta, meaning the ball should carry, and the Braves get to face Griffin Canning.

Canning is getting torched by lefty bats this season, giving up a .405 wOBA and 2.12 dingers per nine in the split, and the Braves have -115 odds to go over 4.5 runs. That puts a few of their lefties on my radar — including Matt Olson in the homer market and Ozzie Albies in the H/R/RBI market.

Albies is likely to be slotted second in the lineup, and with Atlanta’s offense expected to cook, he should have some run-scoring and RBI chances. He’s got a 45.8% fly-ball rate against RHPs this season, and he’s recorded 14 combined H/R/RBI over his past seven games.

Diamondbacks vs. Cardinals, 5:16 p.m. ET

Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs Player To Record 2+ Hits + Runs + RBIs JJ Wetherholt -120 View more odds in Sportsbook

JJ Wetherholt to notch at least two hits/runs/RBI is my favorite player prop today.

Wetherholt, a left-handed hitter, is having a big rookie year, generating a .348 expected wOBA with 15 taters. He’s been atop the order for most of the season, and that puts him in a great spot to score runs — something he’s done in four of his previous six games.

Brandon Pfaadt is expected to start for the Arizona Diamondbacks. Pfaadt really struggles against lefties, giving up a .368 wOBA and 2.03 home runs per nine in the split. That makes this a sweet matchup for the St. Louis Cardinals‘ leadoff hitter, and Wetherholt has a few viable paths to cashing this prop.

Royals vs. Tigers, 6:41 p.m. ET

Troy Melton - Strikeouts Troy Melton Over Jul 23 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

In the last game of the day, Troy Melton can fan at least six Kansas City Royals.

Melton has been huge for the Detroit Tigers, pitching to a 3.86 SIERA and 23.6% strikeout rate. He’s absolutely rolling over his past five starts, posting a 0.92 ERA and 36 punchouts in 29.1 innings in that span. He’s struck out at least six in four straight games.

The Royals are a pretty friendly matchup. Over the last 30 days, KC is 21st in wOBA (.313) with a slightly above average K rate (23.0%).

While Melton surely won’t have a sub-1.00 ERA over the long haul, he’s clearly dealing right now and has good stuff. I like him to strike out at least six today.

MLB Prop Bets -- Frequently Asked Questions

What are MLB player prop bets?

MLB player prop bets are wagers on specific statistical outcomes tied to individual players during a game — not on which team wins or loses. You might bet on how many strikeouts a starting pitcher records, whether a shortstop gets a hit, or how many total bases an outfielder accumulates.

Because they are isolated to a single player's performance, props let you apply focused knowledge about matchups, recent form, and ballpark conditions rather than predicting the full game result.

What types of MLB player props are available?

FanDuel offers a wide menu of MLB props. The most common categories include:

Pitcher strikeouts

Batter hits

Home runs

Total bases

RBIs

Stolen bases

Pitcher outs recorded

How do MLB player prop bet odds work?

MLB prop odds use the standard American (moneyline) format. A negative number shows how much you must wager to profit $100. A positive number shows how much a $100 bet returns in profit.

-110 odds — bet $110 to win $100

+130 odds — bet $100 to win $130

-200 odds — bet $200 to win $100

What does "total bases" mean as a prop bet?

The total bases prop counts the bases a batter earns from hits in a single game:

Single = 1 base

Double = 2 bases

Triple = 3 bases

Home run = 4 bases

Walks, hit-by-pitches, and stolen bases do not count. A typical total bases line is set at 1.5 or 2.5. Betting over 1.5 means you need at least a double, or two singles.

Get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when you bet $5 daily for the next 5 days. You'll receive $200 in Bet Resets every day you qualify! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today's other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.