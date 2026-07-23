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WNBA

WNBA Championship Odds Update: Where Does Each Team Stand at the All-Star Break?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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WNBA Championship Odds Update: Where Does Each Team Stand at the All-Star Break?

The 2026 WNBA season has reached the All-Star break.

After an exciting first half of the campaign, what do the WNBA championship odds look like for each team? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA title odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Title Odds 2026

Team
Odds
Minnesota Lynx+110
Las Vegas Aces+410
New York Liberty+700
Golden State Valkyries+900
Atlanta Dream+1000
Indiana Fever+1600
Dallas Wings+2000

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Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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