WNBA Championship Odds Update: Where Does Each Team Stand at the All-Star Break?

The 2026 WNBA season has reached the All-Star break.

After an exciting first half of the campaign, what do the WNBA championship odds look like for each team? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA title odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA Title Odds 2026

Team Odds Minnesota Lynx +110 Las Vegas Aces +410 New York Liberty +700 Golden State Valkyries +900 Atlanta Dream +1000 Indiana Fever +1600 Dallas Wings +2000 View Full Table ChevronDown

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.