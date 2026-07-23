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WNBA MVP Odds Update: Can Paige Bueckers Catch A'ja Wilson?

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

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WNBA MVP Odds Update: Can Paige Bueckers Catch A'ja Wilson?

The 2026 WNBA campaign has arrived at the All-Star break.

What do the WNBA MVP odds look like halfway through the season? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA MVP Odds 2026: Wilson, Bueckers and Miles

Player
Odds
A'ja Wilson-360
Paige Bueckers+850
Olivia Miles+1000
Caitlin Clark+1300
Breanna Stewart+3500
Rhyne Howard+10000
Kelsey Plum+15000

Full WNBA MVP odds available at FanDuel.

YourWay puts the power of the sportsbook in your hands. Now you can adjust lines, customize player props, and get instant odds when you create bets you can't find anywhere else! Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

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