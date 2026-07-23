WNBA MVP Odds Update: Can Paige Bueckers Catch A'ja Wilson?

The 2026 WNBA campaign has arrived at the All-Star break.

What do the WNBA MVP odds look like halfway through the season? Per FanDuel Sportsbook's WNBA odds, here are the current WNBA MVP odds.

Please note: lines are subject to change after this article is published.

WNBA MVP Odds 2026: Wilson, Bueckers and Miles

Player Odds A'ja Wilson -360 Paige Bueckers +850 Olivia Miles +1000 Caitlin Clark +1300 Breanna Stewart +3500 Rhyne Howard +10000 Kelsey Plum +15000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Full WNBA MVP odds available at FanDuel.

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Which WNBA bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest WNBA betting odds to see the full menu of options.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.