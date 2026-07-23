NRFI Picks Today: 2 NRFI Best Bets for Thursday, July 23, 2026

Today's Top NRFI Picks at a Glance

The MLB season is an annual marathon that gives us months of daily betting markets to consider.

While traditional player props like home runs and strikeouts remain popular options, one market that's gained steam is betting whether or not no runs will be scored in the first inning -- aka a No Run First Inning (NRFI) bet.

On FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB odds, we can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

Please note: lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. You can also check out our MLB player news page to stay up to date with lineup news and injuries.

What are the top home run picks for today?

NRFI Picks: No Run First Inning Bets for Today

Probable Pitchers: Gavin Williams vs. Taj Bradley (1:11 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 23 5:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Gavin Williams owns one of the highest strikeout rates among American League starters, averaging nearly 11 strikeouts per nine innings. Taj Bradley has also taken a step forward this season with swing-and-miss stuff that can dominate when his fastball command is sharp.

Both pitchers have battled occasional control issues, which is a concern. However, each has the raw arsenal to neutralize the top of opposing lineups quickly, making these NRFI odds appealing.

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Pfaadt vs. Michael McGreevy (5:16 p.m. ET)

1st Inning 0.5 Runs Under Jul 23 9:16pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Brandon Pfaadt has quietly put together a strong stretch since returning to the Arizona Diamondbacks‘ rotation. While his overall ERA (4.58) doesn't jump off the page, his underlying numbers have been better than they appear thanks to excellent strike-throwing ability and a low walk rate (7.1% walk rate). Pfaadt attacks hitters with a four-seam fastball and sweeper combination that allows him to get ahead in counts, and he's been much more effective when facing a lineup for the first time. Through 59 innings this season, he's posted a 1.31 WHIP with just 18 walks, limiting the free baserunners that often doom NRFI bets.

On the other side is Michael McGreevy, who has quietly been one of the St. Louis Cardinals' most consistent starters. The right-hander enters with a 2.92 ERA across 108 innings and is working on a streak of quality outings. McGreevy isn't a huge strikeout pitcher (71 Ks in 108 innings), but he pounds the strike zone, keeps hitters off balance with his sinker and changeup, and has allowed opponents to hit just .236 against him this season. He's also looking for his fifth consecutive quality start, a sign of how dependable he's been.

NRFI Betting — Frequently Asked Questions

What does NRFI mean in baseball betting? NRFI stands for No Run First Inning. It's a baseball bet where you wager that neither team will score in the first inning. The opposite bet — at least one run scored in the first inning — is called YRFI (Yes Run First Inning).

How does a NRFI bet work? A NRFI bet is settled when the first inning is completed. If both teams fail to score, your bet wins. If either team scores one or more runs, the bet loses. The final game score has no bearing on the outcome.

What is the difference between NRFI and YRFI? NRFI bets that no runs will score in the first inning, while YRFI bets that at least one run will.

What stats should I look at for NRFI bets? The most important factors are usually each starting pitcher's first-inning ERA, WHIP, and strikeout rate (K%). You should also look at each team's first-inning batting average and on-base percentage as well as individual player stats for the first few batters in the lineup for each team.

Can I parlay NRFI bets? Yes, FanDuel lets you parlay NRFIs across multiple games on the same slate.

Where can you find NRFI betting lines on FanDuel? You can find NRFI odds listed as 1st Inning 0.5 Runs under the Innings tab for each MLB game.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.